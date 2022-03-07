She-Hulk Audition Tape Spoils Debut of Surprising Marvel Mutant

Fans are still waiting for the X-Men to officially make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but another one of Marvel’s mutants appears to be heading to the small screen in She-Hulk. The Disney+ series starring Tatiana Maslany will continue the Marvel Studios trend of making each of its original series different, with multiple cameos and guest stars reportedly set to appear, along with breaking the fourth wall for comedic effect. The surfacing of an audition tape for She-Hulk possibly spoils one of those cameos, who also happens to be a mutant in the Marvel Universe.

The Cosmic Circus uncovered an audition tape shared online by actor Tom Archdeacon. While the video has been scrubbed from the internet, it apparently was an audition for a “Marvel Villain.” The name of the project wasn’t provided, but the audio and dialogue point to it being for She-Hulk. The character Archdeacon is portraying could be heard speaking to two female lawyers about his impending divorce, where he mentions his immortality, a codename of “Doctor Revive” and his real name of Ryan Smith. To avoid confrontation when ending romantic relationships, Doctor Revive will kill himself and resurrect as a “new man” who is then free to leave his previous relationship for a new one.

“Do you think that this woman who has a law degree doesn’t know what immortal means?” one of the frustrated lawyers was heard asking. The end of the conversation contained the following dialogue: “Are you really that afraid of confrontation?! Seriously?!” a female lawyer asked. “Come on, I-I thought lawyers weren’t supposed to be judgemental,” Doctor Revive responds. The female lawyer counters, “Obviously, relationships can be hard, but there is also just basic respect!”

Although the identity of Archdeacon’s character isn’t revealed, all signs point to it being the mutant Mister Immortal, who has the mutant power of revival. Created by legendary comic book creator John Byrne, Mister Immortal debuted in 1989’s West Coast Avengers #46. He was also the leader of the Great Lakes Avengers.

Coincidentally, Mister Immortal was slated to appear in Freeform’s New Warriors live-action series, played by Derek Theler. Unfortunately, the series was canceled and unable to find a new home on another network. That didn’t stop series creator Kevin Biegel from sharing behind-the-scenes videos and photos from New Warriors, featuring Milana Vayntrub as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek teased a release window for She-Hulk, indicating it will premiere after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Since Moon Knight comes out at the end of March, that would tentatively put Ms. Marvel as a summer release, followed by She-Hulk in the fall.

