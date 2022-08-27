Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Star Wars & More

New and old dominate the list this week (more new than old) with a healthy dose of titles from the pen of Charles Soule. The release of She-Hulk on Disney+ has fans' spec-brains working overtime, with other green-skinned beings also making an appearance. A Spidey clone pops in along with the legendary Frank Miller ushering in a new era we call "Miller-Time" (maybe not since it's taken.). And Star Wars, so much Star Wars. The mega-franchise is featured more than once, but where? You'll just have to read on to find out for yourself on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: MEET THE SKRULLS #1 | MARVEL | 2019 | The solicitation for Secret Invasion dropped on Disney+ to go with a release date of Spring 2023. It specifically mentions a group infiltrating for years. While that could mean many Skrulls, many fans' attention shifted to this book. It features the first appearance of The Warners, a Skrull family that has completely integrated into society (with a dad who works at Shield), and G'iah. There is precedent for a semi-crossover as G'iah has disguised herself as Pepper Potts before. Some sites speculate that this is actress Emilia Clarke's secret role (instead of the other rumored roles of Veranke the Skrull Queen and S.W.O.R.D director Abigail Brand). We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $19.

#9: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2 – JIM CHEUNG (1:50) | MARVEL | 2022 | With this issue featuring the first full appearance of Grogu in comics, it's fitting Mando and "baby Yoda" would be featured on many of the covers. This 1:50 from Jim Cheung, however, captures that grime that permeates the world Mando occupies. A world where Grogu has to navigate at the hip of his guardian. Fans of the character(s) and series received a treat with the high ratio variant of the release. We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a raw copy with a current FMV of $78.

#8: WHAT IF? PLANET HULK ISSUE #1 | MARVEL | 2007 | In addition to having an excellent cover, the son of Hulk, Skaar, makes his first appearance in this issue. This book first peaked last year in June when a 9.8 sold for $799.95. While it never dropped significantly, the price settled but has begun to spike again thanks to some of the minor glimpses/events that occurred in the first episode of She-Hulk. We tracked it at a high sale of $600 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $63.

#7: AVENGERS #85 | MARVEL | 1971 | The first season of Loki was a smashing success, and fans are excited about the second outing. Well, they just got more excited at the recent rumors that Henry Cavil is in talks with Marvel to play Hyperion, Marvel's Superman, and a member of the Squadron Supreme who first appeared in this book. The aftermarket saw a surge as fans aimed to acquire a book that featured a team with some of "The Boys" qualities. We tracked it at a high sale of $800 for a CGC 9.2 and a raw FMV of $103.

#6: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 | IMAGE | 2022 | For the eighth billionth time, it's Eight Billion Genies! But in all seriousness, this book has been on a tear since Amazon optioned it. The writer of this book, Charles Soule, has been on one of his own with the recent heat behind his new Daredevil series and this week's aftermarket darling of Star Wars #26. Fans continue to pick up the first issue of this series as each subsequent release keeps collectors engaged and wanting to go back to the main cover for #1 that started it all. We tracked it at a high sale of $66 for an NM+ raw copy and a raw FMV of $43.

#5: WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #118 | MARVEL | 1994 | One leaked image from Hasbro's game of Trouble, themed with characters and images from the upcoming Spider-Verse film, featured a surprising image of the Scarlet Spider, aka Ben Reilly himself. With this leak, Scarlet's first appearance in this issue has flown off the aftermarket shelves. Of course, the films' screen time and the specific focus on the many spider characters will vary, but Ben has a recognizable look and notorious storyline. We tracked it at a high sale of $965 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $100. Rightfully so, considering how cool the character and his origin are.

#4: STAR WARS #26 – CHRIS SPROUSE – CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY | MARVEL | 2022 | Not only is this the second Star Wars title on this list, but it's also the second series written by Charles Soule. Star Wars continues to be incredibly popular, especially in comic form, with many first appearances. Featuring up to seven first appearances (including, but not limited to, Ambassador Givens, Major Sharin, General Palton, and Qi'ra's nephew & niece: Jon and Beverly), fans of the series jumped on this cover from Chris Sprouse featuring fan-favorite Jedi, Plo Koon. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an FMV of $16.

#3: STAR WARS #26 – JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – ACTION FIGURE VARIANT | MARVEL | 2022 | Two spots in a row!? As we said, this book is hot! This cover is also in the style of the famous action figure variant that the Star Wars comics popularized in 2015. But, this one features a young Obi-Wan, an excellent companion piece to the book featuring the old Ben Kenobi from 2015. We tracked it at a high sale of $18.

#2: FRANK MILLER PRESENTS ASHCAN (LIMITED 12,000) | 2022 | What a way to celebrate the first release under your new imprint! Frank Miller launched Frank Miller Presents alongside this book. Frank Miller made a huge gesture to the community and sent this limited 12K copies issue to LCSs for free with a suggested $1 retail. Not only that, but it also features a sequel to his famous work, Ronin. Fans are eager to acquire something this noteworthy, and the aftermarket is reacting accordingly. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy with the current FMV at $19.

#1: STAR WARS #26 – EM GIST | MARVEL | 2022 | Holding the Top Spot is the final cover for this release, outside of the 2nd print, which is this cover with a black background. Em Gist nails the young Luke and Leia, the force and rebel spirit strongly featured. Star Wars heat overwhelmed collectors' feeds this week, inspiring them to acquire this new release with multiple first appearances that could possibly be a significant key in this new arc. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy.

And THAT's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 8/22/22!