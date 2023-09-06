Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Star Wars, Spider-Man, and The Devil's Cut

We have a familiar list this week, but the numbers behind these entries vary wildly! The most recent trends are solidifying and revealing more of what drives them. We have a new publisher and title, breaking their way into the industry arm and arm with some fantastic variants. Members of the Spider-Family make multiple appearances, along with a gaggle of Star Wars heavy hitters. You'll be sure to find something that appeals to you, along with the raw numbers that drive these recent books. Just wait for the top spot, though. You'll be dazzled (sorry, we're recycling bad Dazzler jokes). Check it out on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: THE DEVIL'S CUT #1 – JUNKO MIZUNO (1:100) | DSTLRY | 2023 | We have a new publisher, and this is their debut book! It's seen heavy aftermarket movement as it was difficult to find at most local comic shops. Shops can be wary of new titles, especially from new publishers. That goes doubly for this book, a beautiful Mizuno 1:100 variant! We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $190, nearly double in value compared to its ratio.

#9: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 – ELIZABETH TORQUE – HOMAGE (1:50) | MARVEL | 2023 | Who doesn't love an incredible homage cover? This Elizabeth Torque 1:50 knocked it out of the park as it featured the fan-favorite Spider-Gwen/Ghost Spider digging themselves from their own grave. Mike Zeck and Bob McLeod first did it in Web of Spider-Man #32 (featured on this list), which has gone down as a legendary cover in its own right. This book captured some of the love fans feel for it, but it's subsiding and solidifying, becoming a more affordable cover for those who want to add it to the PC. We tracked it at a high sale of $51 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $45. It effectively sold half the copies as last week but maintains value with a slight dip here and there.

#8: STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE #1 – NEWSSTAND | DARK HORSE | 1995 | This book comes down to preference. Being the newsstand copy of Grand Admiral Thrawn's first appearance, a certain group of collectors define this book as a must-have. It's rarer, as newsstand copies were well on their way toward extinction when this book was released, and it boasts a price tag to prove it. It routinely goes for nearly double when it hits the market, evidenced by the high sale of $1,642 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $200.

#7: WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #32 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1987 | Dang, this book has acquired legendary status, with Mike Zeck channeling all his talents into this cover. It's been homaged by recent covers, like Ms. Torque's 1:50 variant, for good reason. It is also part of the Kraven's Last Hunt run, widely considered one of the greatest Spider-Man stories ever. Fitting it would boast such an epic cover to boot! And, while it's a coveted book for its art, it's incredibly affordable and attainable, evidenced by the high sale of $155 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $42. Just last week, a CGC 9.4 copy sold for around $60!

#6: X-MEN #130 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1980 | Last week, this book sat firm at #3, while Dazzler's first solo title was at #2. This week, her solo book has moved to the #1 spot while this book has fallen. Now that the initial rumors have subsided a bit, less attention has been on this book. Part of that is the higher buy-in price and ease of attaining a copy worth having. But, with fanart like this floating around, fans are still paying attention to the first appearance of Dazzler! We are still waiting to receive confirmation that Taylor Swift will appear as Dazzler, but fans know that Taylor is family friends with Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. That's led us to track it at a high sale of $375 for a CGC 9.4 and a current raw FN FMV of $93 as copies flood the market.

#5: STAR WARS KANAN #6 | MARVEL | 2015 | While STAR WARS KANAN #1 was initially the money book, this book has overtaken it in market value. It features the first FULL appearance of Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren, obviously important players in ASHOKA. So far, we've gotten Sabine and are waiting on Ezra, but he has been confirmed to be played by Eman Esfandi, and the consensus is they NAILED the casting. Now, this book is seeing the attention that many in the community felt it has long deserved. We tracked it at a high sale of $340 for a CGC 9.8 and an NM raw FMV of $81.

#4: STAR WARS KANAN #1 | MARVEL | 2015 | When we first see Ashoka in The Mandalorian, she mentions Grand Admiral Thrawn, and the community began to pay attention. Combine that with the confirmation Ashoka would be getting her series, and fans immediately zeroed in on this book, among others. Why? It features the first appearance of Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and Kanan Jarrus. All essential characters to the Ashoka story fans were drying for. Now, they will be getting it, as it's been revealed through the first few episodes of ASHOKA what her mission is. That, and the canonization of Sabine Wren being the padawan to Ashoka. This book has since shot up on the priority list for most collectors. We tracked it at a high sale of $132 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $38.

#3: G'NORT'S ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION #1 – PABLO VILLALOBOS (1:25) | DC | 2023 | G'nort is your typical goofball. But what makes him different is that he is also a Green Lantern who got the opportunity to put together a swimsuit issue featuring some of our favorite DC heroes. This 1:25 book from Lobos was the pick of the litter, featuring Wonder Woman in all her Amazonian glory. Wonder Woman variant covers typically do quite well in the aftermarket; this book is no exception. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $68.

#2: STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE #1 | DARK HORSE | 1995 | This book has been hot for months, ebbing and flowing as we grew closer to the release of ASHOKA. That's because Grand Admiral Thrawn was confirmed to appear. Then, we got the trailer, which showed him in live-action for the first time, and shot this book even higher. So far, we've only gotten a brief moment in Episode 2 of ASHOKA, revealing just how powerful Thrawn has become since he was last seen in STAR WARS: REBELS. He's now an extragalactic threat, one who could rival and surpass the biggest bad to date: Emperor Palpatine. Que the run on this book again, as many fans are listing their copies, with many more snagging them up. We tracked it at a high sale of $900 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $166.

#1: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | While the Taylor Swift as Dazzler rumors still haven't been shot down, some hype has died down a bit. But, not enough to knock this book from this list! When the initial rumor that Taylor Swift may appear as Dazzler in Deadpool 3, fans scooped this book up in droves. Now, we are seeing a deluge of online fan art that maintains fan interest. It's the first Dazzler solo title and a much more affordable book when stacked against her first appearance and its higher price tag! With the fanart flowing, fans are even more capable of visualizing this epic fit of pop star to the fictional character, leading us to track it at a high sale of $195 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $10.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 9/5/23! Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!