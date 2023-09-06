DC Gives a Fan-Favorite Character a Surprising Superhero Identity

Birds of Prey's newest era is now underway, with the team of DC heroines assembling once again in a new ongoing series. The book, which has already earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike, begins with some downright fascinating story developments, as Dinah Lance / Black Canary tries to put together a new team — and a truly unexpected DC character joins the fold. Spoilers for Birds of Prey #1 from Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know!

As Dinah recruits Cassandra Cain, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn, we learn about the mission that has led to the team joining forces — something tied to Cynthia "Sin" Lance, who has returned to the DC canon for the first time in years. While Dinah is not initially able to go into specifics, the issue ends with her introducing her teammates to someone who can, as a masked vigilante named Meridian steps out of the shadows. Meridian introduces herself as an older version of Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi, and reveals that she has arrived from the future to help rescue Sin from the Amazons — and possibly save the world in and of itself.

(Photo: DC)

Who Is DC's Maps Mizoguchi?

Initially created by Becky Cloonan, Brendan Fletcher, and Karl Kerschl, Maps was originally introduced among the ensemble of the fan-favorite series Gotham Academy. A student at the titular school, Maps' penchant for superheroes and solving mysteries played a significant role in the group's adventures. She played a key role in the "We Are Robin" event, teamed up with the Batgirls, and later fulfilled her dream of being Batman's latest Robin.

Interestingly, Maps already had a tangential connection to Dinah in the comics, as Heathcliff Ray, a fellow student at Gotham Academy, left the school to become the tour manager for her Black Canary band. Even outside of that, this reveal of Maps' connection to Dinah, Sin, and the Birds — and her role as a vigilante in DC's future — is certainly compelling.

What Is the New Birds of Prey Series About?

In Birds of Prey, Dinah Lance is one of the DC Universe's most elite fighters, and combined with her sonic scream, she's a fearsome foe in any scenario…but sometimes even the Black Canary needs help. Faced with a personal mission brought to her by a mysterious new ally, and up against near-impossible odds, she re-forms the Birds of Prey with an unrivaled group—Cassandra Cain, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn—with only one goal: extraction of their asset at any cost. What could possibly go wrong? This all-new, all-deadly Birds of Prey is still breaking hearts and faces after all these years!

"I think, when I can, I always look for something really personal to center a story around," Thompson told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "The story will, of course, be about a lot of things, but at the center it's best and most powerful if there's something very personal at stake for our primary POV character. Which, in this story, is Dinah. That personal thing doesn't have to be a person, but in this case, that made a lot of sense. I also always love, when I can, to pick up on things other writers have done and build on them. That can be nerve-wracking, as it feels like a lot to live up to, but my heart is in the right place and I have an amazing team doing it with me. So, I hope it'll be the kind of story building that everyone can get excited about."

Birds of Prey #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.