Marvel Announces Major X-Men Wedding

There's a very special wedding coming up in the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe. The X-Men are currently counting down the final days of the Krakoa era in Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X, but that doesn't mean some happy stories aren't coming for fans. Mystique and Destiny have been at the center of some of the biggest events during this period of X-Men comics, and fans will get to witness the couple's wedding in a special edition of Marvel's Voices: Pride titled X-Men: The Wedding Special.

This year's Marvel's Voices: Pride will make history with Marvel's first woman-to-woman wedding. Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men) will write the Mystique and Destiny story in X-Men: The Wedding Special, which features the duo renewing their wedding vows while also taking readers on a trip through Raven Darkholme and Irene Adler's storied history. One of the highlights will be seeing just when and how Mystique and Destiny tied the knot.

"They've been through hell, mainly at my pen. Finally, giving these two a happy day? How can I say no," Gillen shared.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is X-Men: The Wedding Special about?

The description of X-Men: The Wedding Special reads, "IT'S A MUTANT WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA! Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved – and longest-lasting – gay couples in comic book history. Together for over 100 years, the pair secretly married during their decades-long romance. See the event and the renewal of those vows for the first time on the page. This year, Marvel's Voices: Pride makes history with Marvel's first woman-to-woman wedding! And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there's a lot more to the story. In the classic tradition of Fantastic Four Annual #3 and X-Men #30, this anthology will be a must-read for every comics fan. We promise party crashing! Villainy! Romance! And so much more!"

Like previous installments of Marvel's Voices, X-Men: The Wedding Special will also feature a lineup of stories written and drawn by LGBTQIA+ talent, including Tini Howard and Wyatt Kennedy, plus the Marvel Comics debuts of acclaimed writers Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire)! The stories will spotlight characters like Betsy Braddock & Rachel Summers, Loki, and many more.

X-Men: The Wedding Special goes on sale May 29th. Let us know your thoughts on the Marvel's Voices: Pride one-shot in the comments!