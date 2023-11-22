Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Madame Web, The Authority, and Alien Legion

Happy Thanksgiving from those of us at CovrPrice! There was a lot to be thankful for for comic fans last week! The trailer for Madame Web finally dropped, propelling several books to high spots on this list. Robert Kirkman may have let a little secret out that has fans buzzing about the Sentry. Fans are still seeing Captain Marvel, causing multiple books to trend. Clarity has arrived regarding a future 'Alien' project, along with some casting news for the Authority. A new king graces the pages of Black Panther, and the fanbase is all in! Dive into this week's Top Ten for all the details that emerged last week and why these books are trending!

#10 BLACK PANTHER #6 – DOALY (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 When fans saw the solicitation for this book, their attention was immediately on King M'Teli. This 1:25 variant from Doaly was the king of the pack, featuring an exceptionally regal M'Teli gracing the cover. We tracked a high sale of $167 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $110.

#9 THE SENTRY #1 | MARVEL | 2000 Robert Kirkman recently appeared on a livestream with David Finch and remarked, "My good friend Steven Yuen is playing the Sentry in a movie." There was some other context behind it, but you get the point. Fans immediately hit up the aftermarket in search of a copy! We tracked a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $109.

#8 YOUNG AVENGERS #1 | MARVEL | 2005 *POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR THE MARVELS* This book was going gangbusters during the incredible hype that WanaVision produced. It has done so again, partly due to the end credit scene in The Marvels teasing the Young Avengers. We tracked a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $70.

#7 X-MEN #164 | MARVEL | 1982 ***SPOILER ALERT*** This comic book is tied directly to the end-credit scene of "The Marvels" movie. This book features the first appearance of Carol Danvers as Binary. The mention of Binary in the end credit scene has significant implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As a result, this book has gained a lot of attention. The highest sale was for a CGC 9.8 copy, selling for $250, and a raw VF copy is $27.

#6 THE AUTHORITY #1 | DC | 1999 This book is significant because it features the first team appearance of "The Authority." It experienced a surge in demand when Gunn made his announcement and has surged again thanks to James Gunn confirming María Gabriela de Faría's casting as the second Engineer in the upcoming "Superman: Legacy" project. This version of the Engineer first appeared in this comic, causing it to skyrocket in aftermarket demand. The highest sale was for a CGC 9.8 copy, which sold for $300, and the current fair market value for a raw NM copy is $46.

#5 MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #7 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1984 This book features the first full appearance of the second Spider-Woman, Julia Carpenter. We have a distinct shot of Sweeney rocking the famous costume in the trailer. It appears we will get a trio of Spider-Gals in the film, and since this rumor first circulated, Sweeney as Carpenter has been the one the fanbase wanted. It appears we may get just that! We tracked a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $16.

#4 AMAZING FANTASY #1 | MARVEL | 2004 This book popped off when the initial Madame Web rumors began to swirl. The community had it pegged from the get-go that Isabela Merced would portray Arana Corazon, who first appeared in this book, in the film. With the trailer finally dropping, we saw the character in action, albeit briefly, and sporting her iconic goggles like she does in the comics. The community has their eyes on the character and this book! We tracked a high sale of $180 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $34.

#3: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #210 | MARVEL | 1980 The last time this book hit our list (in the newsstand edition) was after Sony announced plans to move forward with a Madame Web solo film. Subsequently, her first appearance started seeing some heat in the aftermarket. We tracked a high sale of $975 for a CGC 9.8 current raw VF FMV of $81.

#2 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 | MARVEL | 2001 Sony confirmed a 2022 rumor that Ezekial Sims would appear in Madame Web, and he's being marketed as the movie's villain. His first appearance was in this comic book alongside Morlun. This issue is significant for several reasons. The fanbase is becoming increasingly interested in the Spider-Totem aspect of the story told within this book. The highest sale was for a CGC 9.8 copy, which sold for $200, and the current fair market value for a raw NM copy is $47.

#1 THE ALIEN LEGION #1 | MARVEL | 2001 Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tim Miller, of Deadpool fame, is set to adapt Alien Legion and grow it into a space opera franchise. Prices are rising thanks to the level of entry, prevalence, and the quickly dwindling market of cheap copies. We tracked a high sale of $158 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $10.

