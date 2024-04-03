Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spawn, Galacta, and a Lot of X-Men

The X-Men are back and better than ever! Six of the top ten books on this week's list relate to the X-Men '97 series! Spoilers run rampant through this breakdown, so make sure you are caught up with the latest episode. We have several first appearances of major villains in the series. We also see a well-known Magneto cover showing off his new costume. Rogue's first appearance surfaces again, joining the returning Omega Red's first appearance. The debut of a video game trailer brought back major interest in a little-known female villain. We also see sales from a little-known Marvel hero, who is meant to be a different version of Batman. James Stark's first appearance also returns, alongside the only non-Marvel book on this week's list… Spawn!

#10: AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024 This book has been swinging back and forth between the runner-ups and the top ten. It has also been trading places with AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #3, the first appearance of James Stark in armor. Every week, it seems to switch between these two issues. How could it not? The son of a prominent figure like Tony Stark is a huge key issue for fans of both comics and the MCU. For this week, fans are favoring the first appearance of James Stark (not in armor). We tracked 14 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 31%, with a high sale of $25 for an NM+ raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#9: AVENGERS ANNUAL #10 | MARVEL | 1981 What a book to see hit the top ten! It has been some time since we saw Rogue on our top ten lists, but she's back thanks to X-Men '97. The show has seen a successful launch, and the series has chosen to focus on key members of the team. Rogue, whose first appearance is in this issue, has taken the spotlight as the show explores her relationship with Magneto. The tension is very well-done, and the fans applaud the showrunners for exploring not only the X-Men but the stories behind the "super" that showcase their humanity. The show has done an excellent job of bringing back the X-Men, and fans agree! We tracked 21 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 34%, with a high sale of $129 for a CGC 8.5 and a current raw NM FMV of $109.

#8: SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP #5 | MARVEL | 1976 There are a few instances where a key book hits our top lists with no prior rumors or information on the character. Despite not knowing why, the first appearance of The Shroud is making waves in the aftermarket. The Shroud is often referenced as Marvel's "Batman". The Shroud's creator, Steve Englehart, even stated that Batman was the primary influence behind the creation of The Shroud. The Shroud has crossed paths with many Marvel heroes, like the Fantastic Four, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Spider-Woman. We tracked 16 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 79%, with a high sale of $18 for a fine raw copy and a current raw VF FMV of $22.

#7: X-MEN #200 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1985 As fans continue to enjoy the next episode of the highly-rated X-Men '97, the X-Men books are flying off the shelves! This issue features Magneto in his new costume, with the distinct purple color and the large "M" across his chest. Without spoiling more than the trailers, Marvel revealed that Magneto would return to the X-Men series in a new capacity. He is the new headmaster and was also introduced with the same costume featured on this issue's cover. We tracked 54 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 43%, with a high sale of $21 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

#6: GALACTA: DAUGHTER OF GALACTUS #1 | MARVEL | 2010 Last week, in partnership with NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment released the trailer for their new team-based superhero PVP shooter. The trailer was a massive hit for gamers and fans of Marvel alike. The trailer showcased many playable characters along with gameplay. It also showcased a tease at the big bad of the game, in the form of Galacta. Many did not know who this was, and this book started moving at breakneck speeds for those that did. Galacta is the daughter of Galactus and made her first appearance in MARVEL ASSISTANT-SIZED SPECTACULAR #2. Interestingly, this book sells at a higher FMV than her first appearance. It may just be a case of misinformation to non-collectors. We tracked 17 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 79%, with a high sale of $60 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $59.

#5: SPAWN #1 – TODD MCFARLANE – REGULAR | IMAGE | 1992 This comic book ranks among the top sellers of all time, consistently claiming a top spot even when no new news has been released. It is one of the most coveted first appearances and remains affordable. This combo keeps it moving in the aftermarket, emerging with huge sales every few weeks. We tracked 41 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 28%, with a high sale of $103 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw NM FMV of $22.

#4: X-MEN #239 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1988 Hopefully, you've been able to keep up with X-Men '97! The next top entries all relate to the series, and this one contains spoilers! Since the announcement of the series, Mr. Sinister has been a rumored villain. However, little did we know that his reintroduction into the series would also see the introduction of the Goblin Queen! These villains made a huge entrance in the series' latest episode, which also introduced Cyclops and Jean's baby, Nathan (AKA Cable). This book is a double key, with the first cover appearance of Mr. Sinister and Madelyne Pryor as the Goblin Queen. We tracked 58 copies sold at a 7-day trend of 15%, with a high sale of $205 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

#3: X-MEN #4 | MARVEL | 1992 Here we go again. Omega Red has been a fan-favorite X-Men villain since his introduction. Fans have been collecting his first appearance since before the debut of X-Men '97. However, since the show debuted, all X-Men books have spiked in value and interest. In addition to the show, the highly anticipated Wolverine video game was data-mined last month. In the leak, the hackers revealed the list of villains, and the notorious Omega Red was included as one of the featured villains. We tracked 38 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 54%, with a high sale of $367 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $20.

#2: X-MEN #221 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1987 Like the #4 spot, Mr. Sinister is a top mover this week. He made his comeback in the X-Men '97 series, which was epic! It was, in part, the origin story of Nathan Summers (Cable). Mr. Sinister played a prominent role in the entire episode, and fans couldn't get enough. They quickly turned to the aftermarket to pick up significant issues of the evil scientist. We tracked 45 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 44%, with a high sale of $83 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $84.

#1: X-MEN #168 | MARVEL | 1983 Nearly all the top four spots relate to the latest episode of the X-Men '97 series. Sorry for all the spoilers! By now, you know that the two villains to appear in the recent episode were Mr. Sinister and the Goblin Queen. Madalyn Pryor makes her first appearance in this issue, and they are moving fast on the aftermarket! We tracked 47 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 80%, with a high sale of $40 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $33.