McFarlane Toys Collector's Edition Captain Boomerang, Penguin, and Starfire Pre-Orders Drop Today

Las year, McFarlane Toys launched a DC Multiverse Collector Edition line of premium, limited edition, 7-inch scale action figures "designed and produced exclusively for the core collector". During WonderCon 2024 this past weekend, McFarlane announced three new additions to the lineup – Captain Boomerang (The Flash), Starfire (DC Rebirth), and a classic Penguin.

All of the figures look pretty fantastic, and we're especially excited about the Starfire and classic Penguin releases. That said, you might want to go after those first when pre-orders kick off today, April 2nd at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free shipping on orders $79+). The figures might also be available here on Amazon around that time.

The first wave of DC Multiverse Collector's Edition figures featured 7-inch scale figures of Superman (Action Comics #1), Abyss (Batman #118), and Green Lantern Alan Scott (Day of Vengeance). Wave 2 was unveiled with Hawkman (Zero Hour), Sinestro (Corps War), and Firestorm (Crisis on Infinite Earths). Wave 3 dropped with Captain Carrot (Justice League Incarnate), Batman as Green Lantern, and a Superman figure that comes packaged with Krypto the Superdog (Return of Superman),and a classic Wonder Woman figure. Details about those releases can be found right here.

What Is The Penguin About?

Speaking of the Penguin, there's a tv show inspired by the character on the horizon starring Colin Farrell. While plot details surrounding The Penguin are currently under wraps, it is expected to take place in the aftermath of the events of The Batman.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in 'The Batman' to the next level."

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in 'The Batman,' and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," The Batman director Matt Reeves echoed. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

"I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman,' and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen," said showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

Who Is in the Cast of The Penguin?

The cast of The Penguin includes and Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, as well as Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell.

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to," Farrell explained in a recent interview with Variety. "Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more."

Are you excited for The Batman's The Penguin spinoff? What do you think of Colin Farrell's newest quotes about the show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Penguin will debut exclusively on Max in the fall of 2024.