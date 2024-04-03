DC Announces Death in the Family: Robin Lives! Miniseries

It can be argued that the death of Jason Todd has become one of DC's most iconic moments. Jason, who had been operating as Robin for quite some time in the pages of Batman comics, was infamously killed by The Joker during the 1988 arc "Death in the Family", after fans literally called in to vote on the storyline's outcome. Last year, the alternate ending for the series got a second life through the one-shot Batman: Robin Lives!, which was published in December. Now, the ramifications of that alternate ending are getting explored in a whole new way.

On Wednesday, DC announced From the DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives!, a four-issue miniseries written by J.M. DeMatteis with art by Rick Leonardi. The first issue will be published on Wednesday, July 10th, and will include a main cover by Leonardi, plus an open-to-buy variant cover by Mike Mignola.

What Is From the DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives! About?

In 1988, DC raised the revolutionary idea to let fans decide the fate of then-Robin Jason Todd by calling a 1-800 number and casting a vote. Originally, fans decided that Jason would pay the ultimate price at the hands of The Joker, but a new facsimile of the original Batman #428 was released in December of 2023, featuring an alternate ending in which Jason lives. Now, for the first time, readers will witness his plans for revenge against the Clown Prince of Crime.

"Continuing this classic, and controversial, story and following in the footsteps of Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo, two creators I greatly admire, has been both a challenge and a joy," DeMatteis said in a statement. "This is a great opportunity to tell a story that's big on action, but also takes a very deep dive into the heads of our main characters as we ponder what would have happened if Jason Todd had survived The Joker's brutal attack. And having a master like Rick Leonardi bringing it to life visually? I couldn't ask for anything more."

"I'm hoping this series will give readers a look down the path not chosen; a glimpse of the alternative to the original fallout from Batman #428," Leonardi added. "After people read it, maybe this choice made back in the day will seem vindicated, or maybe we'll see that it was a poor choice after all."

