A Cult-Favorite Horror Comic Is Getting Revived

A hit horror comic is about to make a comeback. On Tuesday, Rebellion Developments confirmed that it will be publishing a new revival of Misty. The one-shot anthology special, titled Misty 2024 Special, will be published on July 17th, and will be available through British newsagents, comic shops and the 2000 AD web store. The news was first announced over the weekend at a WonderCon panel by Birds of Prey and Batgirl writer Gail Simone, who is penning three of the four stories. Artist on Misty 2024 Special include Carola Borelli (The Deadliest Bouquet, Spider-Woman), Aly Fell (A Trick of the Light) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the Vampire Slayer); with the fourth entirely composed by writer/artist Letty Wilson (Owl People).

Misty originated as a weekly anthology comic in 1978, published by Fleetway and spearheaded by 2000 AD's founding editor Pat Mills. The series, which ran for over 100 issues prior to being folded into fellow comic Tammy in 1980, aimed to bring more girls into the world of horror comics. Rebellion has since republished multiple volumes of Misty's original run, and has released various one-shot specials in 2017 and 2018.

What Is Misty About?

Dare You Read It Alone? A classic horror series rises from beyond the grave in 2024, featuring four brand-new chilling adventures from some of the most terrifyingly talented creators in comics! Misty, the classic horror series for young women, has been resurrected by megastar writer Gail Simone, who is being joined by a murderers' row of talent for an all-new 48 page anthology special.

In Eleven Lonely Deaths, a true-crime podcaster visits a decades-old crime scene where eleven women lost their lives at the hands of a vicious strangler. There, he meets a mysterious young woman who knows more about the crimes than should be possible… At The Pub at the End of the Road, an unscrupulous landlord of a dreary pub in the English countryside makes his gifted daughter work her fingers to the bone, and turns a blind eye to the customers' wandering hands. She seeks solace in a secret love… until she's forced to use her extraordinary gifts… Happy Birthday, Mrs. Parker is set in a small English town where nothing's been quite the same since the murders of eleven women some years ago… The Cracked Glass is a tale too terrifying to even tell you about! Writer/artist Letty Wilson has some dark surprises in store for readers.

Is Gail Simone Writing X-Men?

Last month, it was confirmed that Simone will be writing Marvel's new relaunch of Uncanny X-Men. With art by David Marquez, Uncanny X-Men will follow Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine in a new mission.

"The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation," Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said in a statement when the series were announced. "What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-MEN are core X-MEN series-they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-MEN book for virtually any taste."

