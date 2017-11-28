Donny Cates Celebrates New Comic Release With Wild ‘Interceptor’ Movie Trailer

Donny Cates is taking the comics industry by storm, having released the hit series God Country throughout the year, and landing an exclusive deal with Marvel Comics, taking on titles like Doctor Strange and Thanos. Cates is certainly a name that comic fans know, but those in the film industry may need to start paying attention.

To celebrate the release of his new comic, Reactor, Cates has released a trailer for the movie version of his Heavy Metal series, Interceptor. BE WARNED: This trailer is rated R for CRAZY INTENSE VAMPIRE VIOLENCE AND SWEET MECHA SUIT LASER FIGHTS.

Along with friend and filmmaker Patrick Willems, Cates brought the mech-heavy world of Interceptor to life, making fans of the comic wish even harder for a film at some point in the future. The video utilizes footage from Ghost in the Shell, Mad Max: Fury Road and other films to tell the story that Interceptor readers have always loved.

Matching the thrill ride that readers experienced when the comic was first released, this trailer will definitely have interests peaked.

If you’re watching this Interceptor footage and hoping for more from this unique universe, there’s no need to worry. Reactor is Cates’ sequel to Interceptor, and it’s set to his shelves this Wednesday from Vault Comics.

Cates is back writing the new series with help from Dylan Burnett, Dee Cunniffe and Taylor Esposito. The first issue will have a variant cover available, illustrated by Daniel Warren Johnson.