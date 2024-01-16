Transformers Legacy United Titan Class Tidal Wave Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for the Transformers Legacy United Titan Class Armada Universe Tidal Wave action figure, which is inspired by the 2002 anime series series Transformers: Armada. It stands at 19-inches tall and can convert to from robot to battle station in 23 steps. You can also separate it into 3 Armada Universe Dark Fleet vehicle toys that can be re-combined into a battleship.

You can check out a video of the Tidal Wave figure in action above, and if you like what you see you can get your pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $199.99. It is set to arrive in July 2024. A full breakdown is available below, and keep in mind that you can also get the the Armada Universe Megatron here at Entertainment Earth. A sneak peek at the Armada Universe Galvatron is available below on the Tidal Wave packaging.

LARGE 19-INCH ARMADA UNIVERSE TIDAL WAVE ACTION FIGURE: This 19-inch (48 cm) Armada Universe Tidal Wave toy features deco and detail inspiration from the animated series, Transformers: Armada

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TRANSFORMERS TOY: This adult collectible Transformers action figure converts from robot to battle station in 23 steps

ASSEMBLE THE DARK FLEET: Separate the figure to reveal the 3 Armada Universe Dark Fleet vehicle toys. Combine these figures together into a battleship toy

COMBINE WITH OTHER FIGURES TO UNLOCK BATTLE MODE: Combine the Armada Universe Dark Fleet toys with Armada Universe Megatron or Armada Universe Galvatron (each sold separately, subject to availability)

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

Transformers Legacy United Titan Class Armada Universe Tidal Wave is based on the design that appeared in the 2002 Transformers: Armada anime. The 52-episode series is the first chapter in the Unicron trilogy that continues from Armada into Energon and Cybertron. In Transformers Armada, Optimus Prime and the Autobots step up to battle Megatron and the Decepticons for control of the Mini-cons, a lost race of power-enhancing Transformers, in a series full of valor, deception, and unexpected twists leading to an uneasy alliance to stop the threat of the evil Unicron.