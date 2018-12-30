UFC Announces First-Ever Comic Book

Mixed martial arts league Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced its first-ever comic book. Titled Tales of UFC: Return to the Octagon, the comic book will commemorate the 25th anniversary of UFC.

Copies of the limited print edition were available at The Forum during UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustaffson 2 on Saturday, December 29.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tales of UFC: Return to the Octagon is written by Dave Dwonch, who previously wrote Infinite Seven, Vamplets (with Gayle “My Little Pony” Middleton), Cyrus Perkins and the Haunted Taxi Cab and the NFL Rush Zone comic series. The story features art by Jason Federhenn (The Harcourt Legacy) and colors by Brad Simpson (Marvel’s Vengeance, Dynamite’s Captain Victory and Galactic Rangers, as well as Dark Horse’s Catalyst Comics).

“I’m honored to collaborate with UFC on their first comic, and thrilled that this might be some of their fans first comic as well,” Dwonch said in a press release. “We’ve really created something special here, and I can’t wait for readers to find their newest hero in the pages of Tales of UFC!”

This first issue’s story begins in 2008, as Mike “The Takedown” Mercury is “drafted into a war against an intergalactic crime syndicate known as ‘THE RING.’ Outfitted with hi-tech alien armor, Mike leaves his world behind, including his eight-year old daughter Maxine, to save the universe. A decade later, THE RING has now set its sights on Earth, with Mike returning home to continue the fight.”

UFC is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2018, UFC boasts more than 284 million fans worldwide and has produced over 450 events in 24 countries since its inception in 1993. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG), together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories to 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: UFC.

Are you excited to see the UFC get into comics? Let us know in the comments!