Ultimate Black Panther Uncovers a Secret Power Older Than Wakanda

Wakanda and its borders are full of secrets, and one of those secrets is behind the war between Moon Knight and Black Panther. Marvel's new Ultimate Universe has reshaped what readers know about several heroes and villains, and there's no greater example than inside the pages of Ultimate Black Panther. Figures such as T'Challa, Shuri, and Okoye are still around, though somewhat different than their counterparts on the Marvel Prime Universe of Earth-616. As readers learn more about the conflict between Ra and Khonshu (Moon Knight) and Wakanda, a new discovery looks to throw everything into disarray.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Black Panther #3. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Black Panther #3 is from the creative team of Bryan Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit. The majority of the story focuses on Black Panther after he's gone missing chasing after leads to Moon Knight. Okoye, T'Challa's queen, and Shuri disagree on the secrecy that T'Challais using to get answers, at one point even sparring against each other. Those leads turn out to be the Ultimate versions of Killmonger and Storm, who are freedom fighters. After blindfolding Black Panther, Killmonger takes him to a cave on the outskirts of Wakanda that's designed like a panther's mouth. "There is so much more in Africa... beyond Wakanda," Killmonger tells T'Challa.

Inside the cave are markings in a language Black Panther doesn't recognize, along with Vibranium. Black Panther's costume also starts malfunctioning, not following his commands. Storm finally makes her entrance by helping Black Panther and Killmonger travel to the very bottom of the cave, where they find "a culture older than Wakanda." They end up in a room that Killmonger claims Ra and Khonshu don't know about, but are after what's inside. This is where the issue ends with the revelation of a giant green energy sphere that's surrounded by a bunch of dead skeletons.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What have T'Challa, Killmonger and Storm uncovered in Ultimate Black Panther?

It remains to be seen what this secret power is that this trio of characters have unearthed, but it could be something that already exists within the Marvel Universe. Marvel has already changed up the status quo for several heroes in the Ultimate Universe, such as Spider-Man's relationship with the Green Goblin, and Peter Parker even becoming Spider-Man as a married man with two kids.

The green energy is in the shape of an Earth globe, so there could be some significance, but for now, all we're left to do is speculate.

Ultimate Black Panther #3 is now on sale from Marvel Comics.