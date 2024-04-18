Jason Aaron Returns to Marvel for New Namor Series

Jason Aaron and Namor are reuniting for a new Marvel series. Aaron may no longer be a Marvel-exclusive writer, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have more stories to tell in the universe. After taking Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the farthest reaches of the multiverse in Avengers, and expanding the God of Thunder's mythos in several Thor series, Aaron is taking on a different challenge with Namor the Sub-Mariner. Namor played a prominent role during Aaron's Avengers run, but this time the former King of Atlantis is getting the spotlight all to himself.

Marvel announced Namor, a new eight-issue miniseries by Jason Aaron, Paul Davidson, and Alex Lins. The publisher is promising some major changes by the time Namor concludes, stating, "The eight-issue epic will forever reshape the seas and bare the dark history of Atlantis and its fiercest, most infamous defender. Stay tuned for more information." The cover for the first issue by Alexander Lozano shows Namor in a torn, orange inmate costume with several probing devices plugged onto his stomach, chest, and arms, as well as bandages covering various parts of his body. You can also see the bruises on Namor's face. For those that remember, Namor was arrested for his crimes in Aaron's last Avengers comic, Avengers Assemble Omega #1.

Jason Aaron takes on Batman, Superman, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Jason Aaron is keeping busy after completing his Marvel-exclusive contract. Some of the many projects he's undertaking include returning to DC to pen Batman: Off-World and Action Comics' "Superman Superstars," as well as helping IDW Publishing relaunch its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Aaron joins fellow writers Jonathan Hickman and Kieron Gillen to return to Marvel over the recent years. After spearheading the X-Men relaunch, Hickman stepped down from the X-Men line with 2021's Inferno. He would later come back to Marvel to kick off the new Ultimate Universe, as well as write G.O.D.S and the recently-announced Aliens vs. Avengers. As for Gillen, he left the creator-owned world to return to Marvel for Eternals and Immortal X-Men.

Namor #1 goes on sale July 17th.