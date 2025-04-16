Ultimate Wolverine Reveals the Tragic Fate of the X-Men’s Most Powerful Omega-Level Mutants

The latest issue of Ultimate Wolverine has revealed the status of three Omega-level mutants. Winter Soldier, aka Logan, just had a confrontation with his fellow X-Men, Gambit and Kitty Pryde, that left him reeling. This is bad news for Wolverine‘s handlers, Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red. Wolverine has been brainwashed to serve the Eurasian Republic as its Winter Soldier, an assassin used to take out the Opposition, aka mutants working together to take down members of the Maker’s evil council. Ultimate Wolverine has slowly revealed details on various X-Men in the Ultimate Universe, but what we learn about three Omega-level mutants is downright depressing. WARNING: Spoilers for Ultimate Wolverine #4 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultimate Wolverine #4 comes from the creative team of Chris Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. The bulk of the issue follows a fight between a wolf and a bear in the wintry forest, overlapped with captions featuring guards and scientists trying to subdue Wolverine. After pumping Wolverine with enough sedatives to knock out a giant, the Winter Soldier continues to press on. He eventually slaughters a room full of soldiers and scientists, and can only be calmed when Dr. Prostovich, the Research Head of Directorate X, enters.

Dr. Prostovich orders a guard to chain Wolverine’s hands, and they take him underneath the Kremlin to the Cerebellum. She means to re-establish control of Ultimate Wolverine by taking him to see someone who is a prisoner in the Cerebellum. Directorate X uses sedatives, re-education, manipulation, and telepathy to control the Winter Soldier. “One levee breaks, another holds,” she says.

With the link to control the Winter Soldier broken, Dr. Prostovich must use “the Phoenix specimen” to fix his broken mind. That’s where we see Jean Grey tethered inside the massive Cerebro facility, dangling in the air below a brain that we learn used to belong to Professor Charles Xavier, founder of the X-Men.

Marvel Reveals the Status of Ultimate Charles Xavier, Ultimate Magneto, and Ultimate Jean Grey

image credit: marvel comics

The final page of Ultimate Wolverine #4 is a data entry in Dr. Prostovich’s dictation logs. The Doctor is adding notes on Cerebellum, Charles Xavier, and Phoenix (Jean Grey), but we also learn what happened to Magneto in the Ultimate Universe as well. Xavier died while a prisoner of Directorate X, with his body kept in a freezer beneath the Kremlin. Magneto is referred to as a “specimen,” with Dr. Prostovich stating that Magneto and Xavier had the combined power to control the world. Thus, they were deemed “Omega level” mutants.

Jean Grey appears to be the last Omega-level mutant in the Ultimate Universe, and she’s being weaponized to serve the Eurasian Republic. Xavier’s brain was removed from his body, hence the brain we see hovering over Jean Grey. As for Jean, she’s kept fully sedated and controlled at all times because of her mutant abilities and possible extraterrestrial possession, aka, the Phoenix Force. Xavier’s brain is used to soothe, direct, and amplify the Phoenix specimen’s abilities through targeted electrical impulses. So, Directorate X controls Jean Grey, and in turn, she controls the designated specimens like Ultimate Wolverine. The Cerebellum further amplifies these powers.

Directorate X has found the most success with Jean Grey controlling Wolverine, calming him in a way that calls back to their relationship in the main Marvel Universe. No one would be familiar with that, of course, but X-Men fans know how close Jean Grey and Wolverine are.

The Ultimate Universe versions of Charles Xavier and Magneto appear to be dead, and Jean Grey is being used to control Wolverine. The X-Men’s most powerful Omega-level mutants are either dead or being used as weapons for the bad guys. It’s a pretty sad state of affairs for the X-Men.

What did you think about Ultimate Wolverine #4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!