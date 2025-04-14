Move Over Spider-Man, Phoenix Has the Best Superhero Costume

There’s no superhero costume more iconic and enduring than Spider-Man’s. While Superman and Batman went through many different redesigns over the decades, the core aspect of Spider-Man’s costume has remained intact throughout most media. It is the perfect superhero costume that has withstood the test of time, yet despite that, Jean Grey’s classic Phoenix suit trumps it. Spider-Man and Phoenix are both undeniably strong designs, earning their spot as some of the best costumes in the superhero genre. Nonetheless, Phoenix has a more vibrant impact, an elegance that is missing from Spider-Man’s suit. The suit superbly represents the godly nature of the Phoenix, selling the idea that Jean Grey has ascended.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man’s costume works so well because it is simple, plus the red and blue color scheme rightfully represents the character’s all-American feel. Spider-Man’s suit expertly ties into Superman’s iconic red and blue colors while not feeling derivative and succeeds at being its own thing. In contrast, Phoenix feels more fully unique, accurately capturing the essence of Jean Grey. The Phoenix costume borrows elements from various superhero designs to create something that truly pops on the page, and it remains popular among fans long after its introduction. The moment Jean Grey rises from the ocean as Phoenix in Uncanny X-Men #101, the costume became one of the all-time classics and still is.

The Secret Origin of Jean Grey’s Phoenix Costume

Marvel

Artist Dave Cockrum would create Jean Grey’s new costume as the Phoenix for Uncanny X-Men #101. In the context of the story, Jean was piloting a space shuttle into the Earth’s atmosphere. The heat from re-entry caused Jean to “evolve” into a new version of herself, Phoenix. Later retcons would establish that Jean was actually put into a cocoon by the Phoenix Force, who took on Jean’s appearance. However, further retcons would suggest Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force were always one and the same in some strange cosmic loop.

Cockrum went through several different designs before settling on the one we know today. The artist presented numerous designs featuring a gold and white color scheme, highlighting the Phoenix’s regalness and nearly angelic powers. Some designs feature a matador-like cape that hangs over Jean’s shoulder. There was even one design where Jean wears a blue, skin-tight, one-piece suit with a bare right shoulder and arm. The blue suit is decorated with strange bubbles, possibly giving Jean Grey a stronger connection to the oceans. Eventually, Cockrum would stick to a design closer to his white costumes but ditch the matador cape and give Jean her Marvel Girl color scheme.

Why The Phoenix Costume Works so Well

Fantasy Flight Games/Marvel

The Pheonix costume is deceptively simple with enough flourish to make it feel more elaborate than it really is. The costume is a primary green jumpsuit with gold gloves, boots, waist sash, and logo on her chest. There’s a black crest surrounding her chest symbol, breaking up the greens and golds so that the full costume doesn’t feel too monotone. The waist sash was something borrowed from Carol Danvers’ Ms. Marvel suit in classic Silver Age comics. The waist sash has always been the key ingredient that makes the Phoenix costume work so well, adding a grace to the suit that makes it look more majestic. The sash also assures that there’s enough gold to balance out the overwhelming amount of green in the costume. Sashes also just look cool, working very well in superhero logic. Green and gold are great complementary colors in color theory, making Phoenix stand out on the comic book page.

Despite being created in the 70s, the Phoenix has a timeless aesthetic that endures over the decades. The costume also highlights Jean’s bright red hair, enhancing the redness that helps the idea that she is the red, fire-forged Phoenix of myth. You can tell she’s otherworldly from the moment Phoenix first appeared. The costume makes Jean mythical and ethereal, something beyond human or mutant. While Spider-Man’s costume is charming and wonderful, Phoenix has a magical quality that stands above. It excellently replaces Jean Grey’s awkward Marvel Girl costume, giving the character a makeover that helps her rise from the ashes just like a Phoenix from myth.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!