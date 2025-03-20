Ultimate Wolverine Reveals the Fate of an MCU Avenger (Exclusive)

One of the original Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an interesting connection to Ultimate Wolverine. Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe entered its second year with the release of Ultimate Wolverine, which reimages Logan as the Winter Soldier. Instead of working with the X-Men, Ultimate Wolverine is hunting them as an agent of The Maker, the evil Reed Richards who created the Ultimate Universe. We’ve already seen Ultimate Wolverine versus Ultimate Mystique and Nightcrawler, but his next mission will involve taking down two more of his former teammates on the X-Men. But as we learn, an Avenger may have switched sides to help Marvel’s merry mutants.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Ultimate Wolverine #3 by Chris Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. The preview opens with a debriefing taking place, where we see photos of Remy Lebeau (Gambit) and Katherine Pryde (Kitty Pryde) as wanted individuals. The nation formerly known as Russia is hunting the X-Men, now known as the Opposition. Gambit and Kitty Pryde have been committing raids on the territory run by Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

In particular, Gambit is responsible for what’s called “the Mikhail Massacre” that killed Colossus and Magik’s brother, Mikhail Rasputin. The trio of villains also lost one of their prized assets, Natalia Romanova, alias Chyornaya Vdova. This is the Russian name for the Black Widow, who the Republic now believes is working with the Opposition. Gambit, Kitty Pryde, and Black Widow are believed to be hiding in a nearby Opposition base, and the Republic sends Ultimate Wolverine and a team of soldiers to take them down.

Wolverine and the team enter through an underground sewer tunnel. The soldiers are armed with Adamantium bullets, just in case the Winter Soldier gets out of line. One of the soldiers spots chess pieces lining the sewer walls, and when he picks one up it starts glowing with purple energy. Of course, these chess pieces have been juiced up by Gambit’s mutant power over kinetic energy. It appears Remy LeBeau has set a booby trap for any trespassers. The Winter Soldier grabs the soldier and tosses him up ahead to trigger the traps, which is where the Ultimate Wolverine #3 preview comes to an end.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“When Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it,” said Condon when Ultimate Wolverine was announced at New York Comic Con. “I’m bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new.”

“You might notice that there’s a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why,” he continued. “If you look at that mask, there’s a muzzle on him and that’s because he’s wild”

“WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE! The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?” the description of Ultimate Wolverine #3 reads.

Ultimate Wolverine #3 goes on sale Wednesday, March 26th. Let us know what you think of the preview in the comments below!