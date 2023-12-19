Avengers Battle SPOILER In New Marvel Preview

Marvel's Uncanny Avengers series concludes in this week's Uncanny Avengers #5, and the issue's preview sees the Avengers Unity Squad battling a foe with a too-familiar face. If you're not caught up with Uncanny Avengers, be warned that Marvel Comics' preview of Uncanny Avengers #5 spoils a reveal from Uncanny Avengers #5. Throughout Uncanny Avengers, Captain Americahas led the new Avengers Unity Squad in fighting against the new Mutant Liberation Front, a false flag operation orchestrated by the mutant-hating group Orchis. The new MLF is led in the field by someone masquerading as Captain Krakoa. Uncanny Avengers #4 revealed who is under the Captain Krakoa mask: Steve Rogers.

However, this isn't the Steve Rogers who leads the Avengers Unity Squad. That's still Captain America. This Steve Rogers, now going by his middle name, Grant, was the Captain America created by the Red Skull with a Cosmic Cube who had joined Hydra and led the Secret Empire. Orchis has resurrected this Steve Rogers, sometimes called "Hydra Captain America" or "Stevil," and placed him at the forefront of their operation.

However, now this false Captain Krakoa has to deal with the assembled might of the Avengers Unity Squad. You can see the beginning of that showdown in the preview pages below.

Gerry Duggan writes Uncanny Avengers. He spoke to ComicBook.com about Uncanny Avengers ahead of its debut, touching upon the use of Captain Krakoa, originally a moniker used by Cyclops to continue leading the X-Men after his supposed death, as a villain.

"I think you'll need to wait and see how Captain Krakoa presents, but it's insidious in that Captain Krakoa, we already know, was meant to be, symbolically, the spiritual warrior of Krakoa," Duggan explained. "Cyclops couldn't live with that as a lie, and that comes back around too. Anytime you are telling a story with Steve Rogers and you are dealing with false flags and truth and justice, it's a great opportunity to lean into what makes these characters so iconic. The truth about Captain Krakoa is going to be a bitter one for a lot of folks. What happens when good folks are misled by untrue statements and misinformation? There are times when making the 616 seem like the world outside our window is difficult, and that's one of the ways that we're telling a story, I think, that can be relevant."

Uncanny Avengers #5 goes on sale on December 20th. While Uncanny Avengers #5 concludes the series, Duggan's X-Men story continues in Fall of the House of X, one part of Krakoa's final chapter, beginning in January. Uncanny Avengers #5's solicitation information follows.