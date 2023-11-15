Marvel Reveals Identity of the New Captain Krakoa

The big mystery heading into the relaunch of Uncanny Avengers was the identity of Captain Krakoa. Cyclops originally took up the mantle after his public "death" and secret resurrection via the X-Men's mutant resurrection protocols. But someone else has stolen the Captain Krakoa moniker in the fallout of Orchis' attack on the Hellfire Gala. This caused Captain Americato reform the Avengers Unity Squad, with Captain Krakoa gathering his own version of the Mutant Liberation Front. With a confrontation looming, it's time for Marvel to finally reveal who the new Captain Krakoa is, and the revelation will surprise you.

Uncanny Avengers #4 comes from the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Javier Garrón, Morry Hollowell, VC's Travis Lanham, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen. The Avengers Unity Squad gets the drop on the MLF at Camp Lehigh. The heroes make quick work of the MLF and learn Captain Krakoa hid a nuclear bomb on the campus of Empire State University. Meanwhile, Captain Krakoa tries to take out Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich for sticking his nose in Orchis business. Captain America squares off against the mysterious Captain Krakoa as the issue ends with the startling discovery that Captain Krakoa is really Hydra Cap from Secret Empire.

Who is Hydra Captain America?

The Hydra-themed Captain America was an alternate version of Steve Rogers that debuted during Nick Spencer's run on Captain America. This Steve Rogers was secretly a Hydra sleeper agent, and helped the evil organization get control over over the United States. Using the sentiment Cosmic Cube named Kobik, the world started being rewritten into a more fascist regime.

The real Captain America was able to rejoin the remaining heroes in taking down Hydra's Secret Empire, with Hydra Cap being taken into custody. He hadn't been seen since, but now it appears Orchis was able to break him out to serve their anti-mutant agenda.

How does the X-Men Krakoa era end?

Marvel announced more details on the end of the X-Men's Krakoa era at the Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con. Three series will be the focus point of the storytelling: Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck's Fall of the House of X, Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva's Rise of the Powers of X, and Al Ewing and Luciano Vecchio's Resurrection of Magneto.

Fall of the House of X features Cyclops on trial and facing the death penalty as mutantkind prepares to make its last stand against Orchis; Rise of the Powers of X takes place in a future where Orchis is victorious, but Nimrod and Omega Sentinel have other plans for ascension beyond mutants and humans; and Resurrection of Magneto forces Storm to make a choice. Does she go against Magneto's wishes to bring the master of magnetism back from death? And will he survive the shock of what has happened to mutants since his death if she does?

