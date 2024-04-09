Uncle Sam: Special Election Edition Cover by Alex Ross Revealed (Exclusive)

Alex Ross and Steve Darnall's out-of-print Uncle Sam comic is coming back just in time for the election later this year. The bestselling cover artist and renowned creator first collaborated on Uncle Sam for DC's Vertigo imprint in 1997. It's been out of print for over a decade, but will soon return with even more extra content thanks to Abrams ComicArts. This is the latest collaboration between Ross and Abrams ComicArts, with the publisher releasing Fantastic Four: Full Circle, the first graphic novel written and illustrated by Ross, which ComicBook.com announced back in December 2021. And now, we have the first look at the new Uncle Sam cover.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the Alex Ross cover for Uncle Sam: Special Election Edition. It releases on August 6th and comes with a new cover by Alex Ross and an afterword by Ross, along with a new afterword and an expanded illustrated essay on the history and iconography of Uncle Sam by Darnall.

(Photo: Abrams ComicArts)

"After being out of print for almost ten years, the time has come for Uncle Sam to be back on the shelves. I am grateful to our friends at DC for the ability to add this timely and seminal book to our list," said Charles Kochman, editor-in-chief of Abrams ComicArts.

"Collaborating with my friend Alex Ross on this story was—and is—one of the greatest pleasures of my professional life," said Steve Darnall. "Of course, every writer harbors the hope that their work will endure over time, which is why I'm so pleased that Abrams ComicArts is reintroducing Uncle Sam to the twenty-first century."

Alex Ross added, "I'm so proud of the work Steve Darnall and I did for the Uncle Sam book and thrilled that it's going to be back in print. Uncle Sam was created to respond to real issues in our world and country. It is the most relevant thing I've been a part of."

What is Uncle Sam: Special Election Edition about?

A description of the comic reads, "UNCLE SAM: SPECIAL ELECTION EDITION is a vibrant, hallucinatory tour of modern America—the story of a star-spangled, ragged vagrant named Sam who is guided by the voices in his head and his own fractured memories. Absorbed by history-traveling visions of America's dark past, Uncle Sam struggles to remember his true identity and piece together the scattered clues of his own experiences in this deep and thoughtful look at America's checkered past. Scripted by Steve Darnall and fully painted by Alex Ross, UNCLE SAM returns in print just when it is needed most—in time for the 2024 presidential election—as a reminder of American ideals, the promise of our nation, and the democracy that is at stake."

Uncle Sam: Special Election Edition goes on sale August 6th, and retails for $25.99 in the U.S. and $32.99 in Canada.