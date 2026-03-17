10 Best Stan Lee Superheroes Who Still Haven’t Appeared in the MCU

When it comes to iconic figures in comic book history, very few names compare to that of Stan Lee. The primary creative leader of Marvel Comics for several decades, Lee’s legacy in the superhero genre is unparalleled. Known by many as the public face of Marvel, Stan Lee’s input was pivotal in seeing the publishing company rise to become one of the behemoths of modern comics. Over his time as a creative for the company, he was involved in the inception of some of the greatest Marvel heroes of all time, and his famous collaborations with Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko resulted in the arrival of classic heroes and stories.

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Looking over the many characters created by Stan Lee, it becomes all too clear that there are several great Marvel heroes who haven’t appeared in the movies. While the majority of Lee’s most iconic characters have already been featured in the MCU, there are many more that are markedly absent. They may not be as well-known as the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, or the Hulk, but these Stan Lee creations deserve a chance to feature Marvel’s flagship live-action franchise.

10) Doctor Druid

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Considering all the powerful magic users in the MCU, there seems to be room for new mystical additions. Doctor Druid — also known as Doctor Droom — is a supernatural monster hunter who possesses both mystical abilities and powers of hypnosis. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character first appeared as Doctor Droom in 1961, and made his debut as Doctor Druid in 1976. Over his comic book tenure, he has been a member of iconic superhero teams such as the Avengers and the Defenders.

With the magical side of the MCU being slowly expanded year by year, there’s plenty of opportunity for Doctor Druid to appear. Though he seems similar in concept to the better-known Doctor Strange, establishing the differences between magic-wielding sorcerers and mystics like Doctor Druid could make for an interesting introduction. He’s a supernatural Marvel hero who could appear in the MCU, even though he hasn’t — at least, for now.

9) Mimic

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The history of the X-Men is long and storied, and features many incredible characters. Mimic is one who is often overlooked, especially when it comes to his untapped potential. Created by Stan Lee and Werner Roth, Mimic first appeared in 1966 and went on to make history as the first new addition to Marvel Comics’ original X-Men team.

His core ability of power mimicry gives him huge potential to be a powerful addition to the MCU’s roster of heroes. While he isn’t among the most beloved X-Men, the array of powers he has access to makes him an underrated figure from the team’s past. As one of the earliest members of the X-Men, Mimic may one day be adapted into the MCU after the mutant heroes make their official debut.

8) Atlas (Erik Josten)

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Erik Josten’s history in Marvel Comics has seen him feature more often as a villain than a hero. However, he did act for a time as a heroic member of the Thunderbolts, operating under the name Atlas. Originally created by Stan Lee and Don Heck in 1965, he didn’t make his heroic turn until more than three decades later.

His powers have been enhanced many times, but his main abilities involve both Pym particles and ionic energy, along with the various powers associated with them. His time as a hero may have been overshadowed by his history as a villain, but he’s an interesting and complex character with a storied Marvel history. While he hasn’t yet been featured in the MCU, the introduction of several connected characters makes it seem a vague possibility.

7) Karnak

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Marvel’s Inhumans stands out as a cancelled superhero TV show that needs a reboot, especially as its place in the MCU is murky at best. While it was once considered a part of the franchise’s main canon, it has since seemingly been disowned. As such, the characters it featured can’t necessarily be considered a part of the MCU.

Created in 1965 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Karnak is one of the Inhumans. His story has been revised many times in the years since, but he has been a prominent part of various Marvel Comics stories and was also featured in the Inhumans TV show. He’s also an excellent character who deserves to appear in the MCU’s main timeline, or at least have his prior appearance made official franchise canon.

6) Balder the Brave

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While the likes of Thor and Loki have become central to the MCU’s wider story, not all of their comic book associates have made it into live-action. Balder the Brave is a prime example, as in the comics, he’s Thor and Loki’s brother, but he has only been briefly referenced and never shown in the live-action franchise. He may not be quite as powerful as his Avenger brother, but he’s still a great character in his own right.

Balder was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962 based on the Norse deity Baldr, and has been appearing in Marvel Comics ever since. His status as Odin’s son suggests that he has the potential to be one of the MCU’s more powerful heroes, if only he were to be adapted into the franchise. As yet, he hasn’t been featured, and it seems as though he may never get a chance to appear in live-action.

5) Crystal

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Another character who was featured in the short-lived Inhumans TV show was Crystal. A powerful hero with the ability to manipulate the core elements, Crystal is a prominent member of the Inhumans who has also served as an Avenger and an affiliate of the Fantastic Four. She was created by the iconic duo of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and made her comic book debut in 1965, along with her fellow Inhumans.

She may have been adapted into live-action, but she hasn’t appeared in the MCU proper. However, her connections to teams and characters who are already part of the MCU’s story make her potential appearance seem more plausible sometime in the franchise’s future. For now, though, she’s another great Stan Lee creation who seems stuck in MCU limbo.

4) Ka-Zar

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Ka-Zar is far from a well-known character, but he stands out as a minor Marvel character you forgot was awesome. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and introduced in 1965 in The X-Men #10, Marvel’s Ka-Zar is the second incarnation of the character, who is based largely on Tarzan. A resident of the Savage Land, Ka-Zar was born an English nobleman but was raised by Zabu, his highly intelligent, sabre-toothed companion.

While Ka-Zar has been featured in a handful of animated Marvel TV shows, he has never been adapted into live-action. Marvel Studios did announce that Ka-Zar’s story was being considered for development early in the MCU, but this never came to fruition. As such, he remains one of Lee’s great heroes who hasn’t yet appeared in the franchise.

3) Ravage

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Although Ravage was the star of his own comic book series, Ravage 2099, in 1992, the character isn’t widely remembered. A product of the era’s newfound fascination with depicting dystopian futures, Ravage was created by Stan Lee and Paul Ryan. An original character created specifically to work within the newly popular subgenre, Ravage never quite made the splash he deserved.

Considering he has been largely forgotten, it’s perhaps no surprise that Ravage hasn’t featured in the MCU. However, he’s a great character in his own right, and the subtle cyberpunk tropes in his story, combined with the inherent grittiness of the character, have clear cinematic potential. Whether Ravage will ever feature in the MCU remains to be seen, but he’s another excellent Stan Lee creation that hasn’t yet managed to find his way off the page.

2) Mar-Vell

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There are many great Avengers whose stories wouldn’t work in the MCU, but only a select few that are as frustrating as Mar-Vell. The character was originally created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan in 1967, and was the first hero to adopt the moniker of Captain Marvel. His death in 1982 remains one of Marvel Comics’ most shocking moments, but that isn’t the reason he hasn’t featured in the MCU.

The MCU opted to completely rewrite the character, instead introducing Carol Danvers as the first Captain Marvel in its continuity. Mar-Vell in the MCU was the name of Danvers’ female Kree mentor, making it seem as though the franchise will never opt to adapt the original Mar-Vell’s story. Considering he is an iconic hero in his own right, it’s a shame that he likely won’t appear, but he remains one of Stan Lee’s best Marvel creations.

1) Rick Jones

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When it comes to members of the Avengers more powerful than they seem, there is nobody quite like Rick Jones. First introduced in 1962 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as a close friend of the Hulk, Jones went on to play a supporting role in the stories of numerous iconic Marvel heroes. Over time, he was established as a hero in his own right, gaining various powers that have transformed him into a deceptively powerful figure.

The closest the MCU came to introducing Rick Jones was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg in The Incredible Hulk‘s opening sequence. He’s one of the most prominent omissions from the franchise, especially considering his various connections to several established characters. He’s one of Stan Lee’s most storied and versatile characters, but it’s beginning to seem that he may never appear in the MCU.

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