Will Murray Co-Creator of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl, Dead at 73

Novelist, journalist, and co-creator of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl Will Murray has died at 73 according to Steeger Books’ Matt Moring. Murray was beloved in the publishing community for a variety of reasons but he’s best known for co-creating Squirrel Girl with iconic comic artist Steve Ditko.

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While Murray invented the fan-favorite character, at the time in 1991, Marvel Comics was unsure whether they were interested in further stories starring Squirrel Girl (aka Doreen Green) – this meant that despite being instrumental in the future Avenger hero’s introduction, he never resumed work on Doreen when Marvel finally revisited Squirrel Girl in 2005 – injecting her into mainline superhero stories. Since that time, Squirrel Girl has been a more light-hearted addition to the universe; though she’s had plenty of more serious storylines as well, but Murray had actually envisioned his version as more of an emotionally-stunted young adult with the mind of a 7 to 8 year-old – possibly after years of trauma, a neurodivergence, or a product of her power set.

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