3 Avengers Still Not in the MCU That Could Beat Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

With the impending release of Avengers: Doomsday building hype for the climactic chapter of the Multiverse Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will clearly need its strongest heroes to face the all-new threat of Doctor Doom. It’s fair to say that Doom’s arrival in the MCU is perhaps the most anticipated new villain in the history of the franchise. The release of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has begun amping up the hype around the upcoming MCU movie, showcasing many of the characters who are set to feature in the film. Even among the many returning characters from previous Marvel movies, the arrival of Robert Downey Jr. as the incredibly powerful Doctor Doom remains the standout factor of Doomsday.

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While there may already be many powerful Avengers in the MCU, there are still a few important members of the team from the comics who have yet to feature in the franchise. The following heroes have all either proven themselves against Doctor Doom already in the comics, or possess enough power to be a match for the villain in certain circumstances. Should they be introduced in time to face Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, these heroes might just be able to beat him.

3) Nova

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It has now been confirmed that Nova will finally join the MCU, as although he was initially tipped to enter the franchise years ago, his debut has been consistently delayed ever since. While there have been a handful of different characters to adopt the mantle, Nova has long been an important and powerful member of the Avengers. His access to the Nova Force gives him substantial cosmic power, and that is something that has seen him go toe-to-toe with some incredibly heavy hitters in the Marvel Universe.

Exactly how Nova could beat Doctor Doom in a straight fight is complex, as it would likely require certain conditions favorable to the hero. Doom’s cunning and versatility would almost certainly give him an edge over Nova in most situations, but the hero’s raw strength would certainly give the villain pause. The battle between Nova and Doom would undeniably be an incredible spectacle in live-action, as Nova is one of the few Avengers that could prove something of a challenge for the iconic villain.

2) Blue Marvel

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When it comes to the coolest overpowered heroes not yet in Marvel movies, few names stand out like Blue Marvel’s. While the specifics of the nature of Blue Marvel’s powers are relatively complex, he’s effectively a walking anti-matter reactor who possesses a considerable array of secondary abilities. With a genius-level intellect, military training in hand-to-hand combat, and various superhuman abilities including super strength, speed, and durability, he’s a nigh-invincible powerhouse who has proven to be an incredibly important asset to the Avengers over the years.

Of course, Blue Marvel’s power level is likely the main reason he has yet to feature in the MCU, as he’d seriously upset the balance of power. However, it seems clear that he’s one of the few members of the Avengers who would be able to hold his own against Doctor Doom, thanks to his astounding repertoire of abilities and the fact that the upper limit of his power has never truly been tested. It doesn’t seem likely that Blue Marvel will debut in time for Doomsday, but that might be for the best, because he could probably end the threat of Doctor Doom before it ever escalates to the Multiversal level.

1) Squirrel Girl

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There may be many great Avengers members still not in the MCU, but few can claim to be as fun and subversive as Squirrel Girl. In stark contrast to the darker and more serious characters that populate much of the Marvel Universe, Squirrel Girl is one of the comics’ most light-hearted and entertaining heroes. Born with a genetic anomaly that grants her various squirrel-like powers, Squirrel Girl’s ability to communicate with squirrels, combined with her superhuman agility, senses, and strength, and her regenerative healing factor, make her a surprisingly formidable hero in her own right.

Unlike many of the other powerful Avengers who might be able to beat Doom in a fight, Squirrel Girl’s ability to take on the villain one-on-one has already been proven. Shortly after her introduction, Squirrel Girl was shown commanding a horde of squirrels to easily overwhelm an unsuspecting Doom, getting the better of the powerful villain through her unorthodox approach. This proves that Squirrel Girl is capable of taking down Doctor Doom single-handed — or, at least, with the help of a swarm of adorable rodents — and would make her inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday all the more exciting should it come to pass.

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