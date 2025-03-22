Squirrel Girl Needs to Finally Come to the MCU

One of the strangest parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2019 is how the franchise’s film output has eschewed an emphasis on obscure characters. Once Shang-Chi and Eternals were out of the way, Marvel Studios focused on sequels to pre-existing franchises like Spider-Man and Deadpool. The days of taking risks on characters largely unfamiliar to the general public like Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and even Black Panther have vanished. Instead, Marvel Studios has focused on making fourth installments of decade-old characters like Thor and Captain America.

Inevitably, some of the MCU’s risk and excitement have vanished as a result. The flurry of anticipation over seeing whether or not Guardians of the Galaxy could get launched, for instance, has been replaced with trepidation seeing another Ant-Man movie done in a familiar Avengers style. It’s time for Marvel Studios to take risks again with who headlines its movies, an operation that could intersect with a character that’s been long overdue for the big-screen. It’s frankly shameful Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl hasn’t gone nuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet.

Who Is Squirrel Girl?

Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes Vol. 2 #8 in winter 1991. Created by writer Will Murray and artist Steve Ditko, her initial appearance saw her tagging along with Iron Man and unexpectedly defeating Doctor Doom. As her name implies, she has superpowers related to squirrels, such as her ability to communicate with these critters and her gigantic furry tail. Constantly by her side are squirrel sidekicks like Monkey Joe and (in later comics) Tippy-Toe. Initially seeming like a one-off character, Squirrel Girl returned in a mid-2000s Great Lakes Avengers storyline.

Eventually, after a smattering of other comic appearances, she headlined the 2015 comic series The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, which increased her popularity tenfold. Previously, Squirrel Girl had been an offhand punchline character in throwaway Deadpool comic lines or mocking visual gags in Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes. In the mid-2010s, though, Squirrel Girl became a fixture of Marvel media, showing up in animated programs like Marvel Rising and the first two LEGO Marvel video games. Most recently, she’s become a fan-favorite character in the video game Marvel Rivals, which has further broadened her appeal.

It’s not hard to see why Squirrel Girl has quickly become a beloved character. Sometimes you want a dour, weighty hero like Frank Castle/The Punisher. Other times, you want a character like Squirrel Girl, who revels in being a superhero and getting into silly adventures. There’s infectious fun in how Squirrel Girl’s been executed in comics, video games, and animation, with these incarnations making no attempts at “grounding” such a ludicrous crime fighter. This confidence-imbued quality has made her extra irresistible to the general public. Plus, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl’s art style, pioneered by Erica Henderson, was so unique and fun in the realm of Marvel Comics imagery that it helped the character stand out even more.

We Almost Got Squirrel Girl in the MCU

Post-2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has focused largely on grand cosmic adventures and grim meditations on death on the big screen. Such exploits haven’t made room for Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl, which is really to the franchise’s detriment. A fresh burst of fun and excitement like Squirrel Girl on the big screen could really lend a jolt of unique energy into a franchise that’s spent Phases Four and Five trying to recreate the successes of Thor: Ragnarok and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It’s extra frustrating that Squirrel Girl hasn’t manifested in the MCU given how she came ever so close to appearing in this saga.

In 2017 and 2018, a New Warriors TV show from Marvel Television (set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) was in development at Freeform. The program would’ve starred Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl leading an ensemble cast of ragtag superheroes. New Warriors got far enough to film an acclaimed pilot episode, but Freeform eventually dropped the show and no other networks would pick up the Marvel property. While glimpses at the show’s Squirrel Girl outfit (and visual effects used to realize Tippy-Toe on-set) have made their way online, New Warriors has otherwise never seen the light of day.

The live-action MCU incarnation of Squirrel Girl was nipped in the bud before it could even hit the airwaves. Vayntrub, though, has gone on to become a go-to voiceover actor for Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl in media like the Marvel Rising shorts, a podcast, and even the Marvel Rivals game. Her ubiquity as this character in the years since New Warriors fizzled out demonstrates Squirrel Girl’s undying appeal, which Marvel Studios desperately needs to tap into. Recent MCU projects like Captain America: Brave New World haven’t resonated with the public despite trying so hard to channel past MCU victories. It’s time to go nuts with somebody new who’s taken over the last decade of Marvel media for a good reason.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.