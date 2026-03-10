MCU’s Lost Squirrel Girl Star Addresses Marvel Return, 9 Years After Cancellation

Almost a decade on since we almost saw Squirrel Girl in live-action, the star behind the popular character has discussed the cancellation of the show she would have appeared in, as well as her feelings on a potential MCU return. The project in question – ABC’s New Warriors – was intended to be part of the MCU, but never made it past the pilot stage despite apparently testing “through the roof”. It was written by Kevin Biegel, and would have aired on Freeform, but Marvel pulled the plug, and Squirrel Girl joined the Marvel scrap heap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, star Milana Vayntrub has reiterated her feelings on the cancellation, and addressed the prospect of returning as Squirrel Girl. She took to Reddit as part of an AMA for Netflix’s Bad Shabbos, and was asked whether she’d live to play Squirrel Girl in live-action again, having also now taken her on in Marvel Rivals: “I would be squirrel girl in any form offered to me. I would be Squirrel Girl at your kid’s birthday party.” Pretty definitive enthusiasm, then.

What Happened To Squirrel Girl (& Marvel’s New Warriors)

Vayntrub was also asked for her take on what happened with the New Warriors cancellation, and she confirmed that it was a casualty of restructuring, as so much is in the corporate world: “MY DUDE. I KNOW. It breaks my heart. It was a collapse of timing and corporate restructuring. Marvel, Hulu, and Disney were becoming one, and lots of shows and people got lost in the shuffle. It was honestly a great show. Ahead of its time. You would have loved it.”

Comment

byu/BadShabbosAMA from discussion

inmovies

The cancellation was obviously partly impacted by the restructure – which was also the case for a lot of DC projects when the new DCU was formed, of course – but showrunner Kevin Biegel has previously revealed his somewhat darker take on things. While revealing the instantly viral shots of Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, he tweeted: “Sadly, we didn’t get to share it with you. If this was a ‘the show was crap’ situation, I’d totally shut up and never speak. Unfortunately, this was a ‘high level exec with an agenda’ situation. He got fired. I still miss our show.” In terms of the “agenda”, Biegel claims the unnamed executive said New Warriors was “too gay.”

Whether the New Warriors pilot ever appears online is up in the air, but it’s very clear how connected Vayntrub feels to the character, and really Marvel should be paying attention if the opportunity to use her comes up. Secret Wars surely isn’t too much of a stretch to bring in some fan-favorite cameos? Final word goes to Vayntrub, who responded to a fan’s praise of her portrayal with more enthusiasm at staying connected to the character: “OMG, thank you!!!! That means the world to me. I love Doreen and am genuinely inspired by her. I want to be her. I want to be her every day!”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!