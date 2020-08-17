Marvel Announces Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood

After teasing it earlier in the day, Marvel Comics on Monday officially announced Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, a new anthology series that will see top Marvel creative talent creating stories about Logan in black and white with a splash of red. Launching in November, each issue of Wolverine: Black, White & Red includes three stories taking place at various points in Wolverine's long life. Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1 see Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert crafting a tale about the Weapon X program, Matthew Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara sending Wolverine undercover with Nick Fury, and Declan Shalvey puts Logan into a deadly trap.

“I can’t stress how exciting it is getting all of these pages from the absolutely killer level of talent assembled for this book," says series editor Mark Basso on Marvel.com. "It’s become a hype cliché, but you’ve really never seen anything quite like this from Marvel Comics. And you’ve only seen a fraction of the first issue…”

"Writing 'Snikt!' into a script is always a blast," says Duggan, "and collaborating with the great Adam Kubert is always a joy. Adam and Logan are one of the best pairs in comics, and I'm lucky to be along on this ride. Black, White & Blood is something special."

Kubert adds, "I've had a fairly long association with Wolverine, but artistically Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood eclipses them all."

"Growing up, my older brother had a pile of the original Marvel Comics Presents books and I loved the short stories about Wolverine," says Cassara. "I feel like this book carries on in that spirit and I’m living out my childhood dream of drawing him here. But with more blood.”

"This is a real career highlight for me," notes Shalvey. "I've written Old Man Logan, I've drawn Return of Wolverine, but getting to write and draw Wolverine in a moody, stripped down story is a real jewel in my crown, as it were. Not only that, but to showcase my work in black and white with the added tool of a stylized red really opens up interesting storytelling possibilities. I get to take a stab (pun intended) at one of my absolute favorite characters and depict him in a more definitive way."

Future issues of Wolverine: Black, White & Blood include stories by Vita Ayala, Chris Claremont, Saladin Ahmed, Donny Cates, Ed Brisson, Kelly Thompson, Greg Land, Salvador Larroca, Kev Walker, Chris Bachalo, Leonard Kirk, and other.

Keep reading to see preview pages from Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #1. The issue goes on sale in November.