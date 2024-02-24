X-Men '97 New Look Released

X-Men: The Animated Series is finally coming back in a big way. The beloved cartoon ran for five seasons in the '90s, and now a new sequel series is heading to Disney+. Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 is debuting next month, and it's going to pick up right where the original series left off in 1997. A tie-in comic for the series has also been announced, and the first issue is also debuting next month. X-Men '97 #1 is the official prelude comic set between the events of the "Graduation Day" series finale and the upcoming X-Men '97 revival on Disney+. The five-issue limited series, which was created in collaboration with X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo, is written by Steve Foxe (Dark X-Men, Dead X-Men) with art by Salva Espín (X-Men '92). Yesterday, Marvel.com shared a new look at the first issue.

"A special first look at X-MEN '97 (2024) #1 shows Magneto terrorizing a street full of people- until he is interrupted by an optic blast from Cyclops. When he turns, he finds Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Bishop as well. Wolverine leaps into action, only to meet a rebuff by Magneto. In one page, Cyclops leads the team to the Danger Room, but quickly finds himself in an argument with Wolverine. In another page, the team swings back into action against some heavily armed foes. Finally, Storm shows off her new look for Jubilee," Marvel shared. You can check out the new image below:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

When Does X-Men '97 Premiere?

As for the X-Men '97 series, the show is premiering on Disney+ on March 20th. X-Men '97 features the voices of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, Alyson Court, and Christopher Britton. The X-Men team includes Wolverine (Dodd), Storm (Smith), Rogue (Zann), Beast (Buza), Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop, and Morph.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

Added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios, "As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

Are you excited for X-Men '97? Will you be checking out the comic? Tell us in the comments!