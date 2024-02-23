Marvel Announces Venom War Event

A Venom War is heading to the Marvel Universe. The next saga for Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock will take place later this year in Venom War, a battle that pits father and son against each other to see who will be the last Venom standing. Of course, Eddie Brock is famously known for being Venom ever since he bonded with the alien symbiote and they started their vendetta against Spider-Man. Since then, Venom has gone from a villain to an anti-hero and now a straight-up superhero, fighting beside the likes of Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. However, Eddie has recently shared the Venom persona with his son Dylan, who has embarked on his own personal journey as the street-level Lethal Protector. Somehow, Eddie and Dylan Brock will come to blows, and there's new art previewing the epic battle.

Marvel released teaser art for Venom War by Philip Tan. The artwork features Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock as Venom, each leading their armies into battle reminiscent of the superhero showdown in Captain America: Civil War. On Team Eddie Brock we have Agent Anti-Venom, aka Flash Thompson, a former Venom, and Bedlam, one of Eddie Brock's most recent incarnations. On Team Dylan Brock is Red Goblin (Normie Osborn), Sleeper, and Black Widow, who is a new addition to the Venom mythos. Venom War is scheduled to take place in August, with more information to be released at a later date.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Venom co-creator David Michelinie writing new series

David Michelinie, one of Venom's co-creators alongside Todd McFarlane, is returning to the Lethal Protector to pen a throwback series. Venom: Separation Anxiety is set during Eddie's early days as a Lethal Protector, with the five-issue limited series pitting Eddie and the symbiote against a different kind of brain eater: the sinister mind-control powers of Zebediah Killgrave, the Purple Man.

"I'm always delighted to write a new Venom story in a retro background," said Michelinie, who previously returned to Marvel for another retro-set series, 2022's Venom: Lethal Protector. "With Separation Anxiety as the required theme, the problem became how to do something that's already been done — have Eddie Brock separated from his symbiote 'other.' So I thought, what if there was a deeply creepy villain with a decidedly bloodthirsty agenda who was able to take bits of Eddie's symbiote away every time the two touched, with that enemy slowly growing stronger as Venom slowly grew weaker? And that was the nugget that became 'The King In Purple.'"

Are you excited for Venom War? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!