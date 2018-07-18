‘X-O Manowar’ #19 Preview Brings Aric Back To Earth

Writer Matt Kindt is kicking off a new arc of Valiant’s X-O Manowar, and we’ve got your first look.

The new arc is called “Agent” and will kick off in X-O Manowar #19. The arc brings Aric of Dacia back to Earth to defend it from otherworldly forces, but the jury’s out on if they are actually the enemy or the best way to defeat an even greater looming threat.

You can check out five inked pages from the upcoming issue from Artist Juan Jose Ryp in the gallery, and we can’t wait to see more.

The official description for the upcoming issue can be found below.

X-O MANOWAR (2017) #19

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover A by KENNETH ROCAFORT

Cover B by ALAN QUAH

Cover C by MICO SUAYAN

Interlocking Variant by RENATO GUEDES

X-O Manowar 75th Issue Variant by MICO SUAYAN

“NEW ARC! NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! “AGENT” – PART 1! Celebrating the 75th issue overall of X-O MANOWAR since 2012!

Beyond time, space, and reality, there lies the Unknown…and now it’s coming here! When soldiers from a mysterious foreign realm arrive on Earth, it’s up to the armored Visigoth known as X-O Manowar – newly returned to the planet and now the leader of his own elite G.A.T.E. unit – to deal with the intrusion. But are these otherworldly emissaries truly the threat they appear to be, or does a larger danger loom over the Valiant Universe still?

Worlds collide as Eisner Award-nominated writer Matt Kindt (ETERNITY, Grass Kings) and incendiary artist Juan José Ryp (BRITANNIA) bring a new plane of existence crashing down upon our own in a brand-new jumping-on point for 2017’s best-selling series!”

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale SEPTEMBER 26 (FOC – 9/3/18)

You can also find all the details on the special pre-order edition bundle below, which will feature four expanded editions of issues #19 through #22.

X-O MANOWAR (2017) #19-22 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Covers by WHILCE PORTACIO

“Available only as a pre-order set!

The X-O MANOWAR (2017) #19-22 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE – four 40-page, massively expanded editions of X-O Manowar next action-packed arc, “AGENT” – can only be ordered as a set and must be reserved with your local comic shop by the final order cut-off date of September 3rd, 2018! Released monthly from September 2018 through December 2018, each PRE-ORDER EDITION comes packed with trade paperback-style extras and bonus content, including creator commentary, behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of the comics, process character designs and artwork, and first looks at upcoming issues – plus exclusive covers by Whilce Portacio (Uncanny X-Men) that can’t be found anywhere else!

The only way to obtain these exclusive items is to pre-order all four issues with your local comic shop by the final order cut-off date of September 3rd, 2018! No more copies will be made available beyond that date and subsequent issues will not be offered in later solicitations!”

$3.99 each [4 issues] | 40 pgs. Each | T+ | Issue 19 On Sale SEPTEMBER 26th (FOC – 9/3/18)