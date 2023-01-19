X-Terminators Finale Features a Female X-Men Demolition Squad (Exclusive)

The X-Terminators are looking to eradicate some bad vampires with an all-girl demolition squad. The X-Men limited series that comes with a "Parental Advisory" warning hails from Leah Williams and Carlos Gómez, and features a team of X-Men with explosive powers. Dazzler, Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Wolverine have been kidnapped by vampires, put on display for a violence-starved audience, and whisked away to outer space by the Collector. Somehow, they've survived the experience, but are now put on trial on Krakoa while the Vampire Nation also looks for retribution. It all comes to a head in the final issue of X-Terminators, and we've got an exclusive look at the issue.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of X-Terminators #5 by Leah Williams, Carlos Gómez, and Bryan Valenza. It picks back up on Krakoa, with Dazzler calling dibs on a revenge plot against her vampire ex-boyfriend Alex. He's the grandson of Dracula, the leader of the Vampire Nation, and the cause of all the drama in X-Terminators. Dracula agrees to Dazzler's boon request, and only asks that she and her team leave enough of Alex behind to be persecuted.

Alex won't be easy to find, but the X-Terminators also have to keep the Collector from interfering as well. Luckily, Jubilee comes up with a plan that involves calling in some more mutant backup. Next, we see Dazzler donning her old-school face makeup and short shorts, as she and a roller derby-esque group converge on the same bar the X-Terminators were taken by Alex and his vampires. After escorting two female vampire bartenders out of the bar, Dazzler gives the command to the ladies to level the place. The costume change is also a callback to the opening pages of X-Terminators #1.

Leah Williams Addresses X-Terminators' Grindhouse Vibe

ComicBook.com spoke to X-Terminators writer Leah Williams ahead of the series release to find out how X-Terminators was originally pitched, its original title of "Dazzler the Vampire Slayer," the changes that came with the parental advisory, reuniting with her Amazing Mary Jane collaborator Carlos Gómez, and more.

Williams revealed how the parental advisory was added to the book to help keep its grindhouse theme. "It did. And it was actually [editor] Jordan White's idea," she said. "I have never given much thought to ratings and I didn't know until this series that it was within my power to have an opinion on the matter. So Jordan came to me and he was like, "What are you thinking for rating?" And he asked me that in the X-Slack, in the X-Terminators channel and he suggested parental advisory. And I was like, "Oh my God, that's an option? Yes, absolutely."

The exclusive preview of X-Terminators #5 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 25th.