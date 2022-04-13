X-Terminators Is Marvel’s New X-Men Series That Comes With A “Parental Advisory”

Wolverine, Jubilee, Dazzler, and Boom-Boom are starring in a new X-Men series titled X-Terminators, which has been given the “Parental Advisory” label by Marvel Comics. X-Terminators is a five-issue limited series by writer Leah Williams (X-Factor, Trial of Magneto) and artist Carlos Gómez (Amazing Spider-Man Beyond) that takes the four X-Men on a chaotic ride through a dark corner of Marvel’s underworld. Marvel states the series is influenced by grindhouse films and will deliver fans plenty of blood, sweat, and sweet revenge. The Wolverine co-starring with Jubilee, Dazzler, and Boom-Boom is Laura Kinney, the Wolverine on Krakoa’s official X-Men team and clone of Logan.

“I’m excited about how gleefully transgressive this book is—it’s sexy, stupid, and chaotic,” Williams said. “One of my favorite moments in the making-of this book was Jordan [D. White] asking, ‘What do you think… Parental Advisory for this book? Or just T+?… I am leaning PA.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m eager to be working on X-Terminators with Leah!” Gómez added. “She’s an incredible writer and always delivers fun and engaging stories and this title is no exception! Did I mention it’s action-packed? Also, X-Men has been one of my favorite series and it’s always cool to be back in the X-Family!”

This isn’t the first collaboration between Leah Williams and Carlos Gómez. The duo previously worked on the Amazing Mary Jane, a spinoff of Amazing Spider-Man. Williams and current Immortal X-Men artist Lucas Werneck also helmed the X-Men: The Trial of Magneto miniseries. Along with Wolverine appearing in X-Men, Jubilee was a member of Excalibur, and Boom-Boom appears in New Mutants. Dazzler is the only X-Terminator not to co-star in another X-Men series.

Are you excited to check out Marvel’s “Parental Advisory” X-Terminators? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The solicitation can be found below.

X-TERMINATORS #1 (OF 5)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 7/6

In typical X-Men fashion, what starts as a wild night out gets even crazier when Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Dazzler are kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps by a mysterious new army of enemies! What are three fierce mutants with the power to blow things up to do? Expect a hardcore, neon-fueled, down and dirty type of adventure unlike any seen before in X-Men history with all the light blasts, fireworks, time bombs, and brawling you can possibly hope for!