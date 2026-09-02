Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 Is Basic Yet Entertaining (Review)

Marvel Comics has created some of the best kings in comic, be they hero or villain. Two of the greatest have always been Black Panther and Namor the Sub-Mariner, the leaders of Wakanda and Atlantis respectively. Namor is one of the first Marvel heroes, first appearing back in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939, fighting the original Human Torch and joining the war against the Nazis, reappearing in the Silver Age and going on to become one of the most important heroes around. Namor is a complicated character, straddling numerous worlds. Black Panther is the king of Wakanda, the Batman of the Marvel Universe. He’s smart, he’s rich, and he can figure out a way to win any battle. The two of them have always had a strained relationship, especially since Avengers vs. X-Men had Phoenix Namor nearly destroy Wakanda. This makes their team-ups extremely entertaining, as the two bicker and fight their way to victory over their foes.

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It’s always fun to bring them together and it’s about time for another team-up, adding a third major Marvel king to the whole thing. Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 sees the two kings dealing with a new threat to their kingdoms together, a situation that could only be the fault of one man – Doctor Doom. The three of them have always had a rather interesting relationship – and Doom’s status quo is about to make it even more so. This issue from writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan and artist Stefano Nesi is a rather basic comic, but that doesn’t stop it from being entertaining.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Pros Cons Parker and Sheridan set up an intriguing plot for the book If you aren’t super familiar with the events of One World Under Doom, Captain America (Vol. 14), and Avengers: Armageddon, you’ll be a little lost Nesi’s art has its own style, with fluid, detailed action scenes While it’s not a bad comic, it’s extremely simple and predictable Adding Doom to the mix is the perfect addition to the story

Parker and Griffin Give Readers a Simple Yet Enganing Issue

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Let’s be real for a second – any time Namor and Black Panther are in a book together, you’re in for a good time. The two have long been some of Marvel’s most bitter rivals, each of them trying to save the world while also keeping their kingdom powerful. Over the years, we’ve seen them try to kill each other and save each other, their relationship consistently in flux. As far as it goes, this issue doesn’t bring the two together until the end, so we don’t get too much of them bickering, which is a shame. It’s entertaining when they’re together, though, laying out what’s happened to both of their kingdoms, but it’s a scene that could have used an extra page or two.

Parker and Griffin do a great job of setting up the story, catching readers up on the status quo of the two monarchs. Panther’s situation is a little different than we’re used to, as the people of Wakanda aren’t as happy with his leadership as they’ve been in the past. It’s a cool little wrinkle that will hopefully pay off in the future. Meanwhile, Namor is no longer a king but still helping his people, which is a weird place for him to be. Each of their scenes has action at its center, bringing excitement to these two set-up scenes that really makes them pop.

The threat itself is interesting, playing off one of the main plots of the Marvel Universe right now, as Hellspawn attack Atlantis and the two of them believe that it’s the work of Doctor Doom, who has been in Hell since One World Under Doom. It’s a simple story – two enemies team up against a threat from an enemy of both of them, with some action and some bickering. There aren’t too many subplots, keeping things simple, and the action and dialogue are engrossing enough to keep you glued to the issue. This is very much an example of an average comic, a fun read full of action that will keep you on the hook for the next issue.

Nesi’s Art Does a Good Job With the Story’s Imagery

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are times when an okay comic has art that helps it become something better. The right art can take a simple story and make it sing, and Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1’s art is one of the strengths of the issue. There are two action scenes in the book, with Black Panther battling against Liberator and his goons while the Sub-Mariner faces off against an abusive Atlantean and then a demonic invasion. His art has something of a Alessandro Cappuccio-flavor to it, especially his Black Panther, with the hero getting a cape again that makes his look even better. I really enjoy the way he draws Namor more than Panther, though (although I do love the new caped cat). He’s able to capture the arrogance and pride of the monarch, and gives him an awesome N-curl on his forehead that’s one of my favorite parts of the issue’s art.

Nesi’s action looks awesome, fluid and detailed scenes that gives readers some entertaining battles. I love the above image, capturing the power of Namor as he throws one of his big punches. The character acting is pretty great, with Nesi does a fantastic job with body language, helping set the emotion of each scene. He doesn’t skimp on the backgrounds and is able to capture the feel of both Wakanda and Atlantis. Nesi’s style really works for this book; even if you don’t like it, you can see the artistry. While the art isn’t knock your socks off amazing, it’s good solid comic art that helps tell its story in the most entertaining ways.

Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 is as simple as they come, taking two characters that don’t get along and setting them against a threat that both of them are familiar with. Doctor Doom is being pushed to the moon by Marvel right now, but I get the feeling that this book is going to take an unexpected turn when it comes to revealing what’s really going on. This comic does everything that you need a first issue to do – it sets up its characters and its plot in an entertaining manner, with the art bringing the whole thing life rather well. This isn’t some must-read blockbuster, but it’s a fun book that will keep you coming back.

Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 is on sale now.