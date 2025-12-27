7 Biggest Superhero Rivalries in Marvel Comics

Several superhero rivalries in Marvel Comics are set up to entertain readers. These are often friendly rivals between two heroes, and others include cases where the heroes actively hate each other. These also go back to the start of Marvel Comics, where it was fun to set up two similar heroes to fight each other, where fans could often debate the winner, and then Marvel would show how both of them have a chance to do so, keeping the long-lasting rivalries going for decades. This has been most evident with super-strong heroes like Hulk and Thing, or those with healing powers, like Wolverine and Hulk. Other times, it is about different ideologies, like Wolverine and Cyclops.

Here is a look at the seven best superhero rivalries in Marvel Comics, ranked.

7) Hulk and Wolverine

Wolverine actually made his Marvel Comics debut in The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974. He proved to be so popular as a Canadian hero sent to stop Hulk when he crossed the border that Marvel brought him in as one of the new X-Men members when the company rebooted the team. However, this didn’t end Wolverine and Hulk’s long-lasting rivalry. They have fought constantly, and their healing factors keep them coming back for more. Wolverine temporarily lobotomized Hulk once by stabbing him in the brain. Hulk’s family killed Logan’s in Old Man Logan, and Logan killed him from the inside out. This is one of Marvel’s most vicious and violent rivalries, and it remains one of the best.

6) Deadpool and Cable

Deadpool and Cable have always been connected thanks to Deadpool’s debut in New Mutants #98. Cable was leading the New Mutants at this time and was about to turn them into X-Force, which was a team that Deadpool had been a part of more than once. An arms merchant known as Tolliver hired Deadpool to kill Cable, and while he failed, it didn’t stop the two from both battling and working together. They are frenemies who work together more than they fight each other. Still, they are always antagonistic towards each other, primarily thanks to Deadpool’s smart mouth and Cable’s refusal to accept foolishness.

5) Namor and Black Panther

As mentioned, there are some cases where the heroes’ rivalries are steeped in hatred. That is what exists between Black Panther and Namor. Both men are disciplined rulers, with Black Panther as the King of Wakanda and Namor as the ruler of Atlantis. As two rulers of world powers, they have never been on the same page. They have fought more than one, and Namor has always had a desire to be the first person ever to conquer Wakanda. This almost happened in Avengers Vs. X-Men, where Namor had the Phoenix Force and then attacked Wakanda, flooding it, and killing several Wakandans. The hatred between these two men caused Panther to annul his marriage to Storm because she sided with Namor.

4) Hulk and Thing

One of the oldest rivalries between heroes in Marvel Comics is that between The Thing and Hulk. This started way back in 1962 in Fantastic Four #12. Hulk was framed for something he didn’t do, and the Fantastic Four were sent to stop him. This led to a battle between Thing and Hulk, and that got fans excited. These were the two most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics at the time, and the debate on who could beat whom raged on. They fought more times since then, and it has never really been shown who would win a fight. It is known that Hulk would win in the end since there is no limit to his power and strength when he gets angry, but when they fight on even ground, it is still a lot of fun.

3) Wolverine and Cyclops

Wolverine and Cyclops are an example of a rivalry that comes between two teammates because they have different ideologies. What makes this rivalry so different is that they have changed sides more than once. In the beginning, Wolverine was full of bloodlust and had no problem with killing, while Cyclops was the Boy Scout who demanded things be kept clean since they were heroes. Later, Cyclops lost his moral compass and was turning the X-Men into child soldiers, and it was Wolverine who wanted to hold things back. They also had an intense rivalry thanks to their feelings toward Jean Grey. In the end, these men hate each other, but will still fight side by side as X-Men.

2) Captain America and Iron Man

Another case of differing ideologies came with the rivalry between Captain America and Iron Man. Just like with Wolverine and Cyclops, they changed over the years. During Armor Wars, Iron Man was fighting everyone to get his armor back, even going against the U.S. government, and Captain America fought on the side of the authorities. During the Civil War, Cap was fighting for the heroes’ freedom, and Iron Man fought on the side of the government. The most horrific battle came when Cap learned Iron Man had his mind wiped to erase the existence of Incursions, and the two former friends fought each other as the world ended around them.

1) Daredevil and Punisher

If there is one hero rivalry that never changed over the years, it is the one between Daredevil and The Punisher. This is because Daredevil is a vigilante, but he is a hero who believes in justice. His secret identity is Matt Murdock, an attorney, and Daredevil believes in the sense of justice and that the courts will get things right. The Punisher doesn’t believe in the courts at all, as he has seen corrupt judges let the worst filth back onto the streets and allowed them to kill again. Punisher murders villains to get them off the streets once and for all, and Daredevil won’t allow that. They have worked together, and they respect each other, but they do not like each other and will always fight to prove their way is right.

