Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1 Is An Expected Slice of Doom Goodness (Review)

Doctor Doom is about to be a bigger business than ever in 2026. The villain is making his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, so Marvel Comics has been doing their best to showcase the villain as much as possible. While there have been numerous comics starring the character since the summer 2024 announcement of RDJ as Doom, the thing that really made him popular was Marvel Rivals, which also featured the 2099 version of the classic villain. With DC finally beating Marvel in sales, the company is flailing to try to get new readers into the building, which Rivals has actually helped do. So, giving these new fans a Doom 2099 story is a pretty good idea.

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Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1, by writer Frank Tieri and artist Von Randal, is honestly exactly the kind of story that a new fan will like. While it won’t be confused with the greatest Doctor Doom stories of all time, it’s a great read for fans who have loved Doom 2099 for decades and new ones. It hits all the right notes, with a cool twist ending that opens some very interesting doors.

Ratings: 3.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Tieri gets how to write Doom This is basically Doom by rote, which is fine, but not overly adventurous Randal’s art is awesome, detailed and kinetic, with lots of cool action scenes The story is simple and sort of anemic, so there’s not much to latch onto The ending leaves the door open for more Doom 2099

Tieri’s Script Has a Lot of Aura and Hype Moments but That’s It

Frank Tieri is an old hand at Marvel. He wrote a pretty great Wolverine run in the early 2000s and has since been a journeyman writer. He’s one of those guys who when you see his name, you know you’re going to get a good story and this one is no different. The opening of the book establishes Doom 2099’s origin for new readers, does some cool stuff that digs into the character in ways that other people have, and then twists into a big fight comic until its end.

It’s an exciting comic, but it’s not a deep comic. This book is mostly action, which can be fun, but if you came here looking for a deeper experience with Doom 2099, you aren’t going to get one. That’s not the kind of comic this is and honestly, we need more books like this. This is a fun one-shot with an open ending in case it does numbers. It features a fight between two of Marvel’s greatest villains. If my suspicions are correct and this book was written to take advantage of Doom 2099’s Rivals fame, this is a cool way to hook new readers, showing them the wild action and ideas of Marvel Comics. For a more seasoned fan, this is a cool read that’s a little light.

Randal’s Art Is Exactly What You’d Want From This Book

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics is having something of a talent crisis, with the publisher bringing in numerous new artists. Von Randal hasn’t done a lot of Marvel work so far, but if his art on this book is any indication of his talent, we may be talking about him more in a few years. This is an excellent looking book, full of well-laid out, gorgeously rendered action pages. Honestly, if this book is meant to make Rivals fans take notice, they picked the right artist.

Seeing as how action is such an important part of this book, we get lots of it, and it’s awesome. Randal knows how to draw an exciting action page and Tieri constantly sets up some cool fights. Once we get to the battle between Doom and Ultron, we’ve already seen numerous big action scenes that all look fantastic. After reading this issue, I want to see more from Randal, which is pretty much what you want from a comic like this.

There are times when the editors find the best possible creative team for a book, and that’s the case with Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1. Tieri and Randal give readers an exciting, action packed comic from start to finish. It indulges in some Doom cliches and isn’t very deep, but it’s still a good comic. Not every book has to be a character/genre-redefining masterpiece. Sometimes, you just want something simple and fun, and that’s this book in spades.

Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1 is on sale now.

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