Marvel Comics’ 10 Greatest Threats to Earth

Marvel Comics has some of the most formidable heroes in comics, people who have given their lives to defending the Earth. They have their jobs cut out for them, as some of the most deadly villains of all time have appeared on Earth-616. These villains run the gamut of threat level, with some being street level, committing crimes on a small but no less damaging scale, and others being much more dangerous. The battles between the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe have put the existence of the Earth on the line numerous times over the years, with the greatest threats almost succeeding.

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The villainous ecosystem of the Marvel Universe is full of bad guys who could conquer or destroy the Earth. However, even among this deadly number, there are some who are more dangerous than others. These ten Marvel villains are the greatest threats to the Earth, bad guys who are the best of the worst.

10) Kang the Conqueror

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Kang the Conqueror is one of the Avengers’ greatest villains, and is way more dangerous than most fans realize. Kang conquered the future and decided to go back in time and take out the most formidable warriors in history. He’s a master strategist and combatant, armed with the greatest weapons of the future. He’s traveled to alternate universes and defeated their greatest defenders, figuring out way to destroy everyone who would stand against him. He’s conquered the world before and he can do it again, with only the might of Earth’s heroes able to stop him.

9) The Sentinels

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The Sentinels are mutant-hunting robots created by Bolivar Trask to go after the mutant race. They are armed to the teeth with technology that allows them to adapt to or inhibit the powers of most superhumans, mutant or not. They seem like the type of robotic cannon fodder villains that heroes waste all the time, but the classic “Days of Future Past” showed how truly dangerous they are. This story took place in a future where the robots were able to slaughter most superhumans on the planet and take over. Since then, we’ve gotten numerous futures where the Sentinels have conquered the world, showing just how dangerous the march of progress can be.

8) Doctor Doom

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Doctor Doom is one of the greatest villains in comics. He’s one of the most intelligent men on the planet, a master of magic who has been Sorcerer Supreme, and the monarch of Latveria. He’s tasted godhood several times over the years, conquering the multiverse as God Emperor Doom in Secret Wars, and most recently the emperor of the world in One World Under Doom. Doom wouldn’t destroy the planet (well, more than likely; you never know what kind of deals he’ll make for power), but him potentially taking over the world is always in the cards.

7) The Beyonders

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The Beyonders are some of the most powerful beings ever encountered in the Marvel Multiverse. They come from outside of the multiverse, and have godlike power on a level that makes objects like the Cosmic Cube and the Infinity Stones look quaint. They’ve succeeded in destroying just every Earth in the multiverse with the Incursions, and even the most powerful beings in the existence can’t defeat them in a battle of power vs. power. The only way to beat them is to somehow outsmart them, like Doom has in the past, because fighting them is a losing proposition.

6) The Infinity Stones

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The Infinity Stones (they were called the Infinity Gems before the MCU and it was a much better name) aren’t sentient lifeforms, but that makes them even more of a threat. The six Stones — Power, Mind, Reality, Time, Space, and Soul — give beings complete control over those elements. When brought together, they make their bearer into capital G God. The Stones aren’t bad on their own, but the fact that anyone who can find them can use them for anything they can imagine makes them a massive threat, as shown in the ’90s Marvel classic Infinity Gauntlet (and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for the greater population who don’t read comics, although they were super-nerfed).

5) Ultron

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Ultron is the Avengers’ most dangerous foe, an indestructible killing machine that wants to end all biological life on Earth. Created by Hank Pym, the android has continually made himself more dangerous, and his battles against the Avengers are the stuff of legend. He’s been able to take over the world in several alternate universes, including in the story Age of Ultron. He’s all about destroying everything made of flesh and has the power to pull off his mission if the heroes fail against him.

4) Hulk

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The Hulk is a “hero”, but mostly because he ends up fighting monsters more evil than he is. The Jade Giant is the most powerful human ever. The One Below All opened the Green Door during the gamma bomb test while Bruce Banner tried to save Rick Jones. He was given power beyond anything he could have created for the military. The Hulk is a big rage monster, with infinite potential strength, and there’s always chance that his rage will get away from him. We’ve seen him as the ruler of the world in alternate futures, and the body of the Hulk has been used by villains as a weapon for years. He’s always a threat, even when he’s ostensibly on the side of angels.

3) Apocalypse

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Apocalypse first reared his head in the days of Ancient Egypt. The mutant battled the forces of Rama-Tut, a past version of Kang, and he’d eventually find Celestial technology that enhanced his powers to insane levels. Since then, he’s always been one of the most dangerous beings on Earth, believing in the rule of the strong. He’s the apex of mutant villains, and has conquered the world in many alternate universes. He’s powerful enough to fight entire teams of heroes to a standstill, and is an expert at building up forces to use against his foes. He’s a constant threat to the planet and anyone he deems weak.

2) The Celestials

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The Celestials are one of the oldest races in the universe. These cosmic giants are gifted with power beyond gods, traveling the cosmos and experimenting on lifeforms everywhere. They are all about evolution, and have played a role in the creation of numerous species across the cosmos. Their armor is basically impregnable, and one Celestial on its own is enough to run through every hero and villain on the planet. They are one of the most dangerous species in the universe, if not the most dangerous.

1) Thanos

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Thanos is Marvel’s most well-known villain because of the MCU, and he’s considered by many to be the most dangerous. The Mad Titan is an Eternal, powered by cosmic energy, and is one of the most prolific killers in the universe’s history. When he shows up, all of the heroes take notice and get ready for the greatest battles of their lives. While he’s known for his use of objects like the Cosmic Cube and the Infinity Gauntlet, he doesn’t need them. Readers have seen him kill everyone on Earth in stories like “Thanos Wins” without them, showing just how dangerous he is to the planet.

Who and/or what do you think are Marvel’s greatest threats? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!