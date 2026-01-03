7 Worst Things Doctor Doom Ever Did in Comics

Doctor Doom is coming in Avengers: Doomsday, and he will be the next universal-level threat following Thanos for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the look of it, the MCU will use Doom’s technical prowess, but also add in his magical abilities, as far as the Doomsday poster showing the ruins indicates. This leads to Avengers: Secret Wars, where Doom will create Battleworld and everything in the MCU will change. This makes Doom even more powerful than Thanos was because he isn’t killing half the universe; he is twisting it to fit his desires. That said, it only ranks among the worst things that Doctor Doom has ever done in the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From creating a new universe in Secret Wars to taking over the world in One World Under Doom, here is a look at the worst things Doctor Doom ever did in Marvel Comics.

7) One World Under Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One World Under Doom was the most recent 2025 storyline that saw Doctor Doom succeed in taking over the world and appointing himself the ruling dictator of every country in the world. He did this using the power he captured as the Sorcerer Supreme, getting it from Doctor Strange and refusing to return it. None of the superheroes in the world could stop him or reverse the actions, and many people in the public openly supported Doom in his role as the new dictator.

This ranks lower than other things Doctor Doom did because he believed he was saving the world, stopping wars across continents, and making people’s lives easier by taking away their freedom. However, when the Fantastic Four looked closer, they found he had captured the people of Latveria and was using them as power cells for himself, betraying his own country to gain power to control the world. When Doctor Doom finally fell, it was to resurrect his goddaughter, Valeria, which made him look like a martyr, making this act even worse.

6) Doom Possessed Ben Grimm & Forced Reed to Kill His Friend

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom has used magic to a great extent since he had Doctor Strange help teach it to him. Strange regretted this, since Doom ended up using the power to become a dictator in One World Under Doom. However, years before this happened, Doom was using his powers to possess other heroes, and specifically the Fantastic Four. Even with Nick Fury and SHIELD there to help, they couldn’t stop Doom.

However, Doctor Doom then did the unthinkable. He possessed Ben Grimm and used Ben to attempt to murder the Human Torch. While the FF fought their friend, Doom admitted there was only one way this would end. He said Reed Richards would have to kill The Thing to stop Doctor Doom. Tragically, Reed did this and murdered his best friend in the world. While Reed found a way to Heaven to talk to God (Jack Kirby) and brought back The Thing, this was the most heartless thing Doom ever did.

5) Doctor Doom Experimented On Asgardians

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As mentioned, Doctor Doom betrayed his own citizens in Latveria and used them as a power battery to make himself stronger in One World Under Doom. However, this wasn’t the first time that DOom did something so despicable. He did something very similar years before when he captured and experimented on Asgardians. This happened when Asgard was floating above Oklahoma, and Loki made a deal with Doom to allow him in.

Doctor Doom captured, kidnapped, vivisected, and conducted horrific experiments on several Asgardians. He even made them fight each other for his experiments for one reason. He believed he could find a way to obtain immortality through these experiments. It led to Doom creating his own Destroyer robot, but then Thor showed up and defeated Doctor Doom to stop the horror.

4) Doom Once Sent Franklin Richards to Hell

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom has done a lot of bad things to the Fantastic Four over the years. He even renamed the toilets in Latveria to “Reed Richards.” However, the worst thing that Doom did to the Fantastic Four was something he did to a child. Franklin Richards was a toddler, and Doctor Doom sent the little boy to Hell.

This storyline was messed up from the start, with Sue and Ben trying to get baby Valeria to say her first word, and it was “Doom.” Then, Reed and Johnny were working on a prank gun to prank The Thing when it malfunctioned thanks to Doctor Doom. When Reed tried to report Franklin to safety, Doom caused the machine to malfunction, and it sent Franklin to Hell.

3) Doctor Doom Manipulated Scarlet Witch For Power

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It was shocking when the Young Avengers seminal storyline, The Children’s Crusade, saw Wiccan and Speed believing their mother, Wanda Maximoff, was still alive and set out to find her. What the big twist showed was that Wanda was still alive, but she was with Doctor Doom, and the two planned to get married. It was up to Wanda’s children to save their mother, who was under deep hypnosis and Doom’s control, and had no idea of her true self.

Doctor Doom has done a lot of bad things, but when he used his magic to convince Wanda that she loved him and wanted to be with him, it was no better than sexual assault, and this was something that Wanda’s kids wouldn’t stand by and watch. The idea of the Young Avengers fighting Doctor Doom to help save their mother was a great story, and Doom was more despicable than ever here.

2) Secret Wars

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Just like in One World Under Doom, Doctor Doom believed he was saving the world in Secret Wars. The Earth was about to be destroyed in the Incursions, and Doom raced to find a solution. He killed the Beyonders and stole their powers and then used the Molecule Man to create a new Earth called Battleworld, where he named himself the Emperor.

However, he did some terrible things here that are unforgivable. He forced the Invisible Woman to be his wife, and both Franklin and Valeria were now his children, stealing Reed’s family. As mentioned, this is a level of sexual assault on Sue. He killed Doctor Strange, who was his most trusted ally, when he realized Strange was learning more about the truth. He hurt more people than he helped, and this wasn’t about saving the world, but about Doctor Doom’s massive ego.

1) Doom Sacrificed His Loved One For Power

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom has shown his love for very few people. He loved his mother, even though he never knew her. He loved her so much that he asked Doctor Strange to teach him more magic so they could go into Mephisto’s realm and save her from the demon. Doom even allowed her never to know he saved her, just happy he rescued her from this realm. Doctor Doom also sacrificed his own life to save Valeria Richards, his goddaughter.

What is shocking is that there was a third person he loved, and her name was also Valeria. This was shown in Books of Doom, and later Doom found her as an older woman, and he admitted he was never happier than when he was with her in the past. He then brutally murders her to use her life essence to create a new magical suit of armor and gain more mystical power for himself. What is even more disgusting is that Doctor Doom gave Valeria Richards her name, naming her after his former love, and then realizing what he did to that woman for more power.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!