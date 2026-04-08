Neighborhood Watch Is A Brilliant Murder Mystery, And We’re Already Hooked (Review)

It can be challenging in this age of comics to create a truly unique premise, but BOOM! Studio’s new series Neighborhood Watch has no issues in that regard. Neighborhood Watch spins a compelling whodunnit mystery, but it’s actually the two people who discovered this mystery and the two different worlds they come from that make the series’ debut soar, and after only one issue, I am already 100% hooked and here for the ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team of writer Sarah Gailey, illustrator Haining, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Jodie Troutman set up the central mystery on the very first page, which is the murder of a woman named Jill Hewet. We then move away from that moment and shift to learning about the two very different communities that anchor this area. This could be jarring in the wrong hands, but soon I was greatly immersed in each of these communities and all of their eccentric personalities as I attempted to read between the lines and search every conversation for clues. I realized that’s when the book already had its hooks in, and we weren’t even halfway through yet.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS The Communities Feel Distinct And Are Interesting In Different Ways The Wealth Of Characters Introduced Could Be Confusing Until You Get A Few Names Down The Artwork Is Brilliant, Especially As The Mystery Picks Up Speed

A Tale of Two Unlikely Neighbors

As the first page makes clear, the body of Jill Hewet has been discovered by two people, with one being from the gated community Willow Haven, while the other is from the collective known as Open Arms. Willow Haven feels almost sitcom-like in how it presents itself, and yet there are some secrets lurking beneath the surface. The same goes for the Open Arms Collective, which is all about building things through togetherness, but secrets lurk there as well, including whatever is in bunker #5.

Gailey sets a number of these threads throughout the story while also bringing you into each community’s citizens, as you start to get a feel for the dynamics between them. Bianca and Val are the anchors of each community, and before you know it, you are not only invested in their personal lives but also in their roles within the community overall.

By the time these two characters collide and the murder mystery is front and center, you are not only invested in how this affects them personally, but also what it means for each community, since the clues suggest that multiple people are in on this, and that perhaps this is al tied to something even bigger.

The Perfect Murder Mystery Vibe

The wonderful artwork of Haining, Nalty, and Troutman captures each community’s overall vibe and lifestyle brilliantly throughout the issue, and while the communities themselves include a mix of charming and eccentric personalities with modern sensibilities, there’s still an element of classic murder mysteries at play, and this is the perfect art team to handle that unique balancing act.

Each of the communities feels quite distinct from the other, but they still feel as if they exist in the same place. That goes for the characters as well, which you first meet in community meeting scenarios that were some of my favorite parts of the issue. As the issue continues, you start to meet the extended cast, and with each introduction, the compelling threads of the mystery multiply. Truth be told, I don’t think I’ve ever read a more eerie cooking of hamburger, so again, that’s credit to the fantastic work of the art team.

If that wasn’t enough, the final few pages really ratchet up not only the tension but also the creativity in how the two characters’ paths are brought together, and when things really hit the fan, the expressions and character work pull you right into the chaos along with them. That especially goes for Bianca, as after those final pages may be the most intriguing character in the entire series, and I’m completely on board for wherever this crazy ride goes from here.

Published By: BOOM! Studios

Written By: Sarah Gailey

Illustrated By: Haining

Colored By: Rebecca Nalty

Lettered By: Jodie Troutman

Neighborhood Watch #1 is in comic stores now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!