Murder Makes for Strange Alliances is Neighborhood Watch #1 First Look (Exclusive)

Some of the best stories — especially dramas and mysteries — come out of ordinary seeming neighborhoods. it’s from behind neat picket fences and tree lined streets where neighbors know each other’s names that some of the darkest secrets lie — think things like Desperate Housewives, Only Murders in the Building, and many more. Now, acclaimed author Sarah Gailey and artist Haining are bringing what goes on behind closed doors to the pages of comics in a new series for BOOM! Studios — and ComicBook has an exclusive first look.

Arriving in stores on April 8th, Neighborhood Watch #1 pairs Hugo Award-winning Gailey (Know Your Station, Eat the Rich) with Haining (Absolute Flash) for an intense mystery that will take readers into the question of just how well you really know your neighbors. The issue will feature a main cover from Haining while variants will include work from artists Suspiria Vilchez, Jenny Frison, and Tula Lotay.

A Dead Community Leader Makes Two Opposing Communities Unlikely Allies

In Neighborhood Watch #1, Jill Hewett, community leader and wife of a respected police officer, has turned up with a gunshot wound in a tunnel connecting the Willow Haven Gated Community with the neighboring Open Arms Collective. And now, the VP of the HOA and the Kitchen Steward of the Collective have stumbled upon her body at the exact same time — instantly casting blame across the divide. Forced into an uneasy alliance to discover the truth, they’ll need to work together to uncover the secrets both communities hold to figure out who’s responsible for this crime — and what they could possibly gain from it. And what was Jill doing in that tunnel in the first place?

Just based on the description and the first look, Neighborhood Watch #1 sounds like it’s going to be an exciting story that sees two very different communities with very different ideologies put into a very tense situation — one that will likely see some very interesting misconceptions about each other as well. Willow Haven, for example, appears to be a highly regimented, almost surveillance obsessed community while the Open Arms Collective appears to be more caring and community-minded, at least on the surface. It will be very interesting to see what secrets get revealed with both communities as the mystery of Jill’s death and who is ultimately behind it unfolds.

Neighborhood Watch #1 goes on sale April 8th from BOOM! Studios. Final order cutoff is February 23rd.

