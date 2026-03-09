Hello Body Horror #1 Gets Under Your Skin With New First Look (Exclusive)

Horror is one of entertainment’s most fascinating genres. While horror in the broad sense is all about chilling turns and unsettling scares, what makes it so interesting is that there are so many different ways you get do horror. Supernatural horror, psychological horror, cosmic horror, and even comedy horror are just a few of the many ways the genre can make you scared while exploring different anxieties and concerns but one of the most uncomfortable might just be body horror. These are the tales that make your skin crawl (sometimes literally) and now BOOM! Studios is putting together some of their most terrifying tales with the new one shot — and we’ve got the spinetingling first look.

Heading into comic shops this April, Hello Body Horror #1 spins off from the publisher’s acclaimed horror anthology Hello Darkness. The new book is set to put together some of Hello Darkness’ most stomach-churning stories, as well as offer up some all new, all terrifying tales. These are deeply unsettling stories that will have you feeling very uncomfortable but they also offer up some interesting perspectives on things like influencer culture, the pursuit of beauty, and more. You can check out a first look below — if you dare.

Hello Body Horror Will Push Readers to Their Limit With These Grotesque Tales

Hello Body Horror #1 features stories from some truly incredibly talent, including Michael W. Conrad, Martin Morazzo, Jeremy Bastian, Ziyan Qiu, Jenna Cha, and Robert Hack along with Mark Bouchard and Rye Hickman as well as Derick Jones.. BOOM! calls it a “Who’s Who” in “Kill U Comics” and just based off these first looks, we certainly agree. Just the covers alone, from Rebeca Puebla, Jenny Frison, Johnathan Wayshak, and Yanick Paquette are chilling on their own.

Here’s how BOOM! Studios describes Hello Body Horror #1: “In ‘Body Positivity’ by Mark Bouchard and Rye Hickman, a fitness influencer striving for greatness has her mind go where her body cannot follow… yet. In ‘Minimal Scarring’ by indie sensation Derick Jones, a plastic surgeon who caters to the ultra-rich uses what pieces they leave behind to transform himself. Also featuring stories by Michael W. Conrad, Martin Marazzo, Jeremy Bastian, Ziyan Qiu, Jenna Cha, and Robert Hack for a veritable ‘Who’s Who’ in ‘Kill U Comics!’”

Body Horror Is the Genre’s Most Personal (and Most Fascinating) Scare

Hello Body Horror #1 is set up to be a truly terrifying offering in the horror comic genre and given the nature of body horror, it’s no surprise why. Body horror is easily one of the most interesting and disturbing subgenres of horror because of how it speaks to deep human anxiety about the body and our control over it. Body horror often touches on some of our deepest insecurities as people and often forces us to confront them, even vicariously, through the stories we’re reading. Body horror also often forces us to confront ideas about mortality, which are uncomfortable even before you get into the strange, twisted tales of the various ways things can go terribly awry with the body. Given the seemingly timely nature of some of the stories in Hello Body Horror #1, it will be interesting to see how this book bring the terror — and just how horror fans react.

Hello Body Horror hits comics shops this April. Final order cutoff for the issues is March 9th.

