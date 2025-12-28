7 Best Comics of 2025

With the holidays behind us, 2025 is quickly coming to a close and that means we’re shifting from celebration to reflection. As is the case with every year, 2025 offered up a lot of great things in the world of entertainment across movies, television, and comics and particularly when it comes to comics, this year was a great year to be a fan of everything from superheroes to sci-fi and beyond. This year had a little something for everyone to enjoy — and so much of it was very, very good.

There were a lot of absolutely fantastic comic books put out in 2025. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles entered an exciting new era, Marvel and DC crossed over for the first time in decades, and Godzilla had a pretty great year, too. We could probably go on for days about our favorite comics from the year because there were so many but here are seven that were simply the best of the best based on our reviews through the year. And if comics were this good in 2025, we’re already excited for 2026.

7) The Power Fantasy

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Debuting in July, The Power Fantasy is not only one of 2025’s best comics, but one of the better series released in recent years. From creators Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard, The Power Fantasy is an unusual and unexpected take on the concept of superpowers and those that wield them. The story centers around six superpowered individuals with the safety of the world contingent on them never coming into conflict.

The story is very high-concept and has drawn some comparisons to Watchmen, though The Power Fantasy is best considered more post-Watchmen commentary rather than an attempt to be a new variation on that iconic comic’s theme. It upends familiar superhero tropes while also giving readers characters that are still recognizable within a superhero framework. The title pushes a lot of limits and keeps upping the stakes with each new issue.

6) Batman: Dark Patterns

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This might be the best comic of 2025 that you didn’t read — and if so, correct that immediately. Technically, Batman: Dark Patterns kicked off last December, but with the bulk of the series being published in 2025, we feel like it belongs firmly on this list. Even in a comics landscape cluttered with seemingly countless Batman titles, Dark Patterns really shone through.

From Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman, Dark Patterns is set in Batman’s early years as he finds his place as Gotham City’s protector even with the city pushing back against his efforts. The series features individual mysteries that work on their own but also tell a larger story of Gotham’s most twisted mysteries and shows how Batman is forged. It’s a stripped down and perfectly done Dark Knight story that was perfect from start to finish — a rare feat.

5) Free Planet

From Aubrey Sitterson and Jed Dougherty, the sci-fi series Free Planet delivered one of the best sci-fi comics in years this year. Taking readers to the first completely free planet, Lutheria and introducing the Freedom Guard responsible for making sure that total freedom continues, Free Planet asked some big questions about what total freedom really means, what its repercussions really are, and how one goes about enforcing something as lofty and as nebulous as a concept.

Beyond the incredibly well-conceived story, Free Planet is also a comic that pushes the very boundaries of the comic book medium, with art that begs the reader to physically engage with the issue, making use of every bit of space on the page in the best way possible. It’s another book that is more than simply a best comic of the year — it may just be a best of all time.

4) Endeavour

DSTLRY’s Endeavour was a surprise when it came to the best comics of 2025. A survival story in the vein of Lord of the Flies and Yellowjackets, Stephanie Phillips and Mark Laming’s story of survival, mystery, and chaos on the high sea is a fascinating blend of social commentary, historical reference, and bone chilling mystery, all done without ever making its classic literary themes feel worn or tired.

Endeavour follows a group of elites embarking on a luxury adventure aboard an 18th century ship, but when things go awry, it’s the kids who are left alive and dealing with the stuff of nightmares in what goes from a trip to a fight for survival. The book has a unique ghost story tone to it, which is absolutely fantastic and there’s nothing else quite like it out there.

3) The Mortal Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As Marvel’s solo books went in 2025, Thor is hands-down one of the best the publisher has. At the end of Immortal Thor, Thor underwent some big changes — namely that Thor is dead and Sigurd Jarlson now walks the earth without power, fame, or memory. From Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry, the title has consistently been simply outstanding, exploring this new journey for a beloved character.

Specific praise for this book centers around it’s perfect pacing, its rich unfolding mystery, and just how the story has so much going on under the surface and is so engaging on its own that it doesn’t need a lot of heavy action to keep moving things forward. It’s a complex story that keeps readers fully engaged as it unfolds and it is just a masterwork in reinvention.

2) Star Trek: The Last Starship

Comics based in big media franchises with decades of stories can be tricky things, but IDW knocked out of the park this year with Star Trek: The Last Starship. From creators Collin Kelly and Jackson Lansing, Star Trek: The Last Starship takes on a legendary event from Stark Trek lore, brings back an iconic character in a mysterious and interesting way, and pushes the boundaries of what readers expect from a Star Trek comic in the absolute best ways possible.

What makes Star Trek: The Last Starship truly special is not only is it a good Star Trek story, but even with its deep roots in lore and its connections to various movies and television series, it remains very accessible to readers who are perhaps less familiar with the world. As we noted in our review of the first issue, if you’re familiar with The Burn and other important lore, that’s huge, but going in you don’t need it to get fully immersed. Even better? The story just keeps growing and getting more engaging with each issue.

1) Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman is a book that is going to be on many a “best of” list for 2025 and deservedly so. Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s wild new take on one of comics’ most iconic and popular heroes has not only injected new life into DC Comics but has given Batman fans some of the most insane versions of familiar characters that we’ve ever seen. In truth, the entire Absolute Universe lineup to date has been absolutely incredible, but Absolute Batman has grabbed hold of our attention each month and isn’t showing any sign of letting go any time soon.

Each issue of Absolute Batman is somehow more insane than the one before it — and that’s saying something. We’ve witnessed an absolutely devastating new origin story for the hero, soul-crushing developments regarding his friends and their transformations into versions more familiar to their mainline counterparts, and we’ve been given absolute nightmare fuel versions of iconic villains like Bane and most recently the Joker, whose own twisted new origin promises to be interesting commentary on wealth and power that flips the idea of Batman in the regular continuity on its head. It’s insane, it’s extra, and it’s huge — and it has us all locked in.

