The Mortal Thor #5 Is So Perfect I’m Almost Speechless (Review)

The Mortal Thor is, month in and month out, one of the best solo books that Marvel is publishing. The Immortal Thor was something of a return to basics for the character, while also taking things in interesting new directions. Writer Al Ewing was weaving a new mythology using the old, moving us towards the inevitable death of the God of Thunder. It wasn’t shocking when it happened; it was just the end of a chapter. The Mortal Thor is the next installment in the story, and so far, it’s been flawless. The tale of Sigurd Jarlson has been an interesting one, and The Mortal Thor #5 is a shining example of why this book is so great.

I don’t even know where to begin with my praise for this issue, that’s how good it is. Ewing is doing everything right, and that’s apparent from the first page. The issue starts with the current version of Loki speaking with Odin, and it’s really everything you could want from Ewing writing these two characters. Questions are answered, but there’s still so much mystery. Every speech bubble feels pregnant with meaning, which is honestly the best way to describe all of the dialogue in this issue. Ewing is hitting another level with Thor lately; it feels like there’s so much going on under the surface of the story, and the story is so compelling that you don’t even notice there isn’t a fight in the issue until it’s almost over.

Pros Cons The issue is perfectly paced, building and building and keeping the story going The dialogue is just as exciting as any fight scene, pregnant with meaning and tension Artistically, this is the best looking issue of the series to far, which is saying something

This issue is basically all dialogue and yet everything’s so compelling you want to know what’s next, who’s going to say what, what those things are going to set up. Will we learn more about Loki’s motives? What is Odin doing here? Will the cops be able to arrest Sigurd? Ewing is able to build up so much tension in this issue with just the dialogue and interplay of characters, each speech bubble building on the one before it, the story blossoming in front of you. That’s before we even get to the end of the issue, where one of Thor’s best new villains awaits. The pacing is fantastic, as well; the dialogue and ideas are so propulsive that the story sweeps you up and doesn’t let you go until the end of issue. It’s a masterpiece of craft, and I loved every single second of it.

Pascual Ferry Turns In the Best Art of the Series So Far

I’ve watched Pascual Ferry throughout his career in American comics. He’s never followed the trends, and this has helped give him a unique style that reminds me something of the French master Moebius without doing the exact same kind of art that Moebius did. This isn’t Ferry’s first time drawing a Thor theory, but you can see the change in craft, and it works. I think it’s honestly the linework; Ferry’s lines can often have a dreaminess to them, but that’s missing here. Instead, we get confident, heavy lines that give everything a staggering amount of detail. Seriously, take a look at the faces in this issue; one of the reason all of the dialogue works to well is because of the excellent character acting.

Matt Milla’s colors are another big part of what makes the art works so well. There’s a reality to the panels in this issue, this feeling that everything before this was a fanciful dream and now it’s time to pay the price, that is communicated in the colors. The colors are darker, more substantial than they’ve been in other issues of the series, and it really gives everything a gravity that the art didn’t have before. It feels like the art team really locked in to create a vibe with the artwork, and it benefited the entire issue. Detailed, heavy lines and rich, dark colors communicate so much about the feel of this story.

The Mortal Thor #5 is one of those rare instances of a completely flawless comic. Ewing sets out a sumptuous table of story for the readers, and leads you through it at the perfect pace. By the time you get to the end, you’ll feel like you’ve made a journey and will be begging for more. Ferry and Milla’s art communicates so much in his its lines and its colors, both in what it is and in how it is rendered. I loved every single second of this issue, and it left me excited for what’s to come.

