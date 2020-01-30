The Flash Movie Writer on What to Expect From Director

When fans think of what to expect from the upcoming The Flash movie, you likely don't assume it will lean heavily into the world of horror, with the announcement that IT and IT CHAPTER TWO director Andy Muschietti would helm the film coming as a surprise to many, but the writer of the film, Christina Hodson, confirmed that it's the filmmaker's talent with conveying emotional connections between characters being a key reason for his hiring. With some of the entries in the DC Extended Universe leaning so heavily into delivering a spectacle, it's easy to forget the heart of the characters that the audience needs to invest in, which clearly won't be a problem for Muschietti.

"I think Andy's fantastic," Hodson shared with ComicBook.com at a press event for Birds of Prey. "What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that's something that I would love to see in Flash."

News of a movie focusing on The Flash date back to the beginnings of the DCEU in 2013, with the character's first on-screen appearance being in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Between various creative shake-ups and the lackluster reception to certain entries in the franchise, the project has experienced a number of delays, though fans saw Ezra Miller reprise his role of Barry Allen in an episode of The CW's The Flash, building excitement for his eventual return to the character.

The writer previously shared her excitement about working on the project, even if she wasn't able to reveal any details about its narrative.

"Honestly, there's so little I'm allowed to say about Flash," Hodson confessed. "I will tell you that for me, the reasons to do it now is because I love it. I'm having a blast working on it. And that is about all I'm allowed to say."

Much like Hodson knows Muschetti's talents with drama make him a good choice for the project, the filmmaker himself shared his excitement about the film's drama.

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed to Fandango. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash is currently set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022.

