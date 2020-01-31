Margot Robbie Addresses If She Can Make Jump From DC to Marvel

There is apparently no rule saying that DC actors -- or at least DC actor Margot Robbie -- can't head to Marvel Studios to make movies if they are so inclined, although it does not sound like Robbie has her eyes on a role across the superhero "street" anytime soon. During an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Robbie said that there's no reason she couldn't do a Marvel movie, but that Harley Quinn is keeping her busy enough for the time being. Robbie -- who has been nominated for two Academy Awards and five BAFTAs -- manages to stay pretty busy outside of the superhero realm as well.

Of course, that doesn't stop fans from talking -- especially where Marvel, with their unparalleled string of massive box office successes, is concerned. And there is no shortage of actors who have moved from one studio to another, including Ant-Man and the Wasp's Laurence Fishburne (previously of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman fame), and Black Panther's Andy Serkis, who is making The Batman with his Planet of the Apes franchise collaborator Matt Reeves.

"I’m not not allowed," Robbie told ComicBook.com, adding, "I don't know. Harley keeps my hands full to be honest."

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley Quinn, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) in Gotham City. In the movie, Harley has just had a split with The Joker, and suddenly finds a target on her back. In particular, she finds that she is one of a number of women facing retribution from the Back Mask (Ewan McGregor), and puts together an alliance of heroes, antiheroes, and a police officer to stand against their common enemies.

The Birds of Prey is an all-female DC Comics superteam that has featured a rotating cast of characters over the years, but has almost always included Black Canary and The Huntress. Harley Quinn has rarely been a part of the team, although there isa comic book tie-in coming from Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti that is more or less exactly the tone, look, and lineup from the film.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!