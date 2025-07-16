Stranger Things Season 5 Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here (With a Major Return)

It’s time to return to Hawkins, Indiana. Nearly three years after Stranger Things wrapped up its fourth season, Netflix has finally revealed the first trailer for Season 5. The popular Netflix series will pick-up shortly after the events of Season 4, with the Upside Down continuing to bleed into Hawkins. After Eleven and the team seemingly defeated Vecna in Season 4, he has returned with a vengeance and the team will need to go on one more adventure to try and save their home once and for all. The trailer comes on the heels of a brand-new poster for the upcoming season that sees Vecna looming large above the crew.

The official synopsis for the fifth season reveals that Season 5 takes place during the fall of 1987. In the fifth season, the town of Hawkins becomes terrified as the Rifts continue to open, while our gang of heroes find themselves united with a single goal to find and kill Vecna. However, Vecna has seemingly vanished, with the gang unable to locate him or understand what his intentions are. To make matters worse, the gang will continue to have the government on their trail as they continue to hunt for Eleven as they force the town of Hawkins into quarantine. Here’s the trailer:

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before,” the synopsis reads. “To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

At the end of Season 4, we saw Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield in the hospital after being possessed by Vecna. She’s still in a coma and has plenty of injuries, leaving many to wonder just how badly she’s been injured by Vecna. The fifth season of Stranger Things finally looks to answer that question, bringing her character back for the final ride.

The fifth season of Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Brett Gelman as Murray, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna. Also appearing in the fifth season are Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler, Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow, Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers, and Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay.

Stranger Thing‘s first four seasons are now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will drop in three separate volumes. The first volume of Season 5 is set to premiere on November 26, with the second volume following on December 25, and the final volume hitting on December 31. Per Netflix, each new volume will be released at 5 PM PST.