Jason Momoa Gives DC Fans a Taste of Lobo in Supergirl Movie Poster Response

After playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, Jason Momoa is now part of the DC Universe, portraying Lobo in next summer’s Supergirl. It’s a role the actor has long been excited to bring to life, and now fans have gotten a small taste of his take on the character. On Instagram, Momoa had the perfect response to James Gunn’s reveal of the first Supergirl movie poster, which gave viewers a clear look at Milly Alcock’s costume. Commenting on Gunn’s post featuring the one-sheet, Momoa channeled Lobo by using one of the bounty hunter’s favorite words.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look out bastich,” Momoa wrote, following the text with a series of “rock on” emojis. The actor’s comment makes reference to the “Look out” tagline for Supergirl, which in turn is a play on Superman‘s “Look up” tagline. Check out Momoa’s reaction in the space below, courtesy Reddit user yoj-DC:

Momoa wrapped shooting his scenes as Lobo back in April, roughly a month before Supergirl finished filming as a whole. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, though Momoa has hinted that he only has a brief supporting role. Still, he’s enthused that Lobo is coming to the big screen, constantly hyping up what will be a comics-accurate portrayal. Momoa told us in an interview over the spring that “bastich” and “fraggin’” are the unique Lobo curse words he’d been practicing the most.

Though Supergirl doesn’t hit theaters until June 2026, Gunn shared the teaser poster this week, presumably in response to leaks following Kara Zor-El’s brief appearance in Superman. The poster will likely be the only official look at the film fans get for a while. DC Studios will not promote Supergirl during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week. Instead, the sole focus will be Peacemaker Season 2, which debuts in August. Supergirl could be the subject of a presentation at an event later in the year.

Momoa had long been a popular fan pick to play Lobo, so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition. Fortunately, Momoa’s history with DC was not a hindrance for joining Supergirl, as Gunn said it was “always part of the plan” to bring him into the DCU. Lobo is a character Momoa himself is very passionate about, and that enthusiasm should translate on screen. Being a fan is not a prerequisite to star in a comic book adaptation, but it’ll help here, as Momoa will surely give his all to make his Lobo memorable. He’s entertained audiences before with his charming screen presence in Aquaman and Dune, so he should be the perfect fit for Lobo.

It’ll be fascinating to watch Lobo’s dynamic with Kara unfold in Supergirl. While the film is partially based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series, Lobo is not featured in the source material, making his inclusion in the movie a significant change that’s also a bit of a risk. It’s one that could pay off, however, seeing that Momoa is already showing how much of a natural he is at bringing Lobo to life.