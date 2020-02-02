Black Lightning "Book of Markovia Chapter Three" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three", the upcoming episode of Black Lightning set to air on Monday, February 3. At the end of last week's episode, things went from bad to worse for the Pierce family. Not only did the ASA order the Pierce family killed - a move that revealed to Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) that her ex-boyfriend Khalil (Jordan Calloway) is still alive, albeit under ASA control, but it also saw Lynn's (Christine Adams) addiction worsen only for her and Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) to end up captured by the Markovians.

The Markovian threat is one that has been largely lingering on the edges of Black Lightning this season but with Lynn and Tobias in their custody, that appears to be poised to change. A preview for the episode showed Lynn telling Dr. Jace that she "can't die in here" as well as Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) forming an unlikely alliance with the very same ASA major who ordered the hit on his family. You can read the episode synopsis for "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three" below and then read on for photos for the episode.

DEMONS - Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue battling her demons. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone & Lynelle White.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.