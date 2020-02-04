Black Lightning Recap With Spoilers: The Pierces and the ASA Team Up in The Book of Markovia Chapter Three

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Pierce family on Black Lightning. Already dealing with their family situation being strained and, in some ways, fractured and not to mention Lynn's escalating addiction issues, Lynn ended up abducted by the Markovians along with Tobias. Now, Jefferson and his daughters find themselves having to figure out how to save Lynn, something that may see them teaming up with the ASA in order to not just rescue Lynn but stop the Markovians from getting the metahuman stabilization cure.

Dr. Jace is recording a video journal detailing her own Markovian captivity as well the fact that once Lynn gives them they information they want about stabilizing the metas the Markovians will kill her. To prevent this, she's going to befriend Lynn for her own gain - and even makes a checklist as to how. When Lynn arrives, though, she's definitely not interested in making friends. The pair fight, but the Markovians have a device in Lynn's neck and tortures her with it as he lays out what he wants her to do. He also reveals to Lynn that Agent Odell orchestrated her Green Light addiction.

At Gambi's TC explains the quantum chip in Khalil's brain. Jennifer is distressed to realize that everyone knew about Khalil except her. Also, the chip can't be removed, but TC sets to work trying to figure out what to do. Jefferson is upset that there are two outsiders in the sanctum - TC and Brandon. Suddenly, Jefferson gets a message from Lynn to come to her apartment, but when they show up it's not Lynn. It's Grayle. He explains the Markovians kidnapped Lynn.

He also tells them about the breakout of Tobias and that he's the key to stabilizing the metas. Jefferson and Anissa are both skeptical, but Jefferson is willing to give Grayle a chance. Anissa thinks it's a trap. In Markovia, they experiment on Tobias while Lynn goes through withdrawal. Jace tries to get her to give over the formula for the stabilization of the metahumans. Lynn gives her a cookie recipe instead.

TC figures out how to deal with the "Painkiller system" which is keeping Khalil from being braindead, but when he tries to get inside his head, "Khalil" attacks him inside his mental space. Jennifer knows where TC was when he went in and then TC comes up with the idea of creating a firewall to trap Painkiller and free Khalil - and Jennifer's powers could be key. Elsewhere, Jefferson tells Anissa about Lynn's addiction.

TC, teamed up with Jennifer, attempt to install that firewall. Painkiller attacks TC in that virtual space, but Jen manages to zap him so that TC can do his work. Painkiller ends up behind the firewall. At the Pierce's Major Grey meets with Jefferson and Anissa and insists that they can't go to Markovia alone. She wants them to team up. Jefferson has one condition: anyone he brings on the mission with them is off limits to the ASA forever and fully wiped from their files.

Jefferson tells Jen about Lynn's kidnapping and Jen insists that she's coming and so is Brandon. Gambi is upset with Jefferson for working with the ASA, but he's on board to come with them. Anissa tries to talk to Grace about things, they fight, somewhat playfully, and Grace gets her spot on the extraction team.

Jace goes to extract Tobias' bone marrow. He goads her, but she explains that the Markovians plan to lobotomize him. In the Pit, Major Grey observes a metahuman girl fighting while they monitor her vitals. Grey asks the doctor programmed the kill order because if things go sideways, they can't let the Markovians have the girl. They will kill her instead.

Lynn asks Jace for help figuring out something she can take to get through her withdrawal, but Jace tells her that if she doesn't take the Glimmer - the Green Light drug - she'll probably die. Lynn takes a dose. It's revealed that Jace also has a control disk in her neck and is, indeed, a prisoner. Back in Freeland, Jefferson briefs the assembled team.

At the sanctum, Khalil still hasn't awoken so TC goes back inside. Painkiller is still behind the firewall. TC finds Khalil. He doesn't think he can leave. TC explains things to him, but as far as Khalil can understand, he's just dead. He created his own safe harbor in his room and refuses to come out. If he doesn't come back out, Khalil will die. If Jen goes to pure energy, she can go in herself. It takes some convincing, but Jen successfully frees Khalil. He's horrified at everything that's happened and breaks up with Jen.

