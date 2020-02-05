Legends of Tomorrow Goes to the Worst High School Reunion Ever in "Slay Anything" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Slay Anything", the third episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season. The episode, which is set to air February 11, will see the heroic team head off to a high school reunion which will just so happen to have a serial killer on the loose. That serial killer? Well, it's another of the Encores, the worst of Hell's souls unleashed by Astra Logue at the end of Season 4, this time the Prom Night Slasher. As you might be able to guess by the episode's title, this adventure is going to have quite the horror-slasher vibe, but you don't have to take our word for it. You can check it out for yourself in the video a bit further down.

Complicating the whole situation is the fact that Tuesday's episode saw the return of Zari to the Waverider, but not as a member of the Legends team. After seeing a video Zari left for him before the timeline was changed in the Season 4 finale, Nate runs into this new version of Zari when he goes with Behrad on a family visit. When this new, very different Zari confronts Nate and Behrad about what they are really up to, they end up taking her on board the Waverider. That makes Zari something of a hostage on the Waverider which should make things very, very interesting.

You can check out the official synopsis for "Slay Anything" below.

“Slay Anything” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SURVIVING FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Slay Anything" will debut on February 11.

