James Gunn Teases Live-Action Debut of an Important DC Amazon (& It’s Not Wonder Woman)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has teased the live-action debut of a fan-favorite Amazonian hero in the new DC Universe. During an interview with Pay or Wait to promote the upcoming Superman movie, Gunn responded enthusiastically to a direct question about bringing the character into the franchise, suggesting fans could see her soon. The statement is a major development for the future of the Amazons in the DCU, which already includes two significant projects in development where she could appear.

With the prequel series Paradise Lost and a new Wonder Woman film on the slate, it seems like Nubia will be part of the franchise’s foundational years. “Yes, we are very much talking about that,” Gunn confirmed when asked specifically about incorporating Nubia’s backstory. “I want to have all sorts of people represented in the DCU. And you might be happy in a not-too-distant future.”

The most fitting project for a Nubia debut is Paradise Lost, an HBO Max series that Gunn has described as a Game of Thrones-style political thriller. The show is a prequel set on the island of Themyscira long before Diana was born, designed to explore the power struggles, dark secrets, and political intrigue of the Amazons. Gunn confirmed the project is “slow-moving, but it’s moving,” and its setting provides the perfect narrative space to introduce Nubia as a central or leading character.

The other potential home for Nubia is the new, untitled Wonder Woman movie. Gunn recently confirmed that the film is actively being written and is a separate project from Paradise Lost. He and Warner Bros. head David Zaslav have identified Wonder Woman as one of the four “pillars” of the new DCU, alongside Superman, Batman, and Supergirl, cementing her importance to the universe’s future. While Nubia could certainly appear in this film, it would likely be in a supporting role to a newly cast Diana, which might not provide the deep character exploration that a dedicated series like Paradise Lost could offer.

Who Is Nubia, Themyscira’s Other Champion?

Created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Don Heck, Nubia first appeared in Wonder Woman #204 in 1973. By then, her origin presented her as Diana’s long-lost twin sister, sculpted from black clay by Queen Hippolyta at the same moment she formed Diana from white clay. In this initial story, Nubia was stolen at birth by Ares, the God of War, who raised her to be his ultimate champion. She eventually returned to Themyscira to challenge Diana for the title of Wonder Woman, proving to be her equal in strength, speed, and combat prowess.

For decades after her introduction, Nubia’s appearances were sporadic, and her continuity was often rebooted or ignored, leaving her in relative obscurity. However, her modern resurgence during DC’s Infinite Frontier era propelled her to the forefront of the Wonder Woman mythology and cemented her popularity. In the current comics, she is no longer Diana’s twin but an ancient Amazon who was the very first to bear the title of Wonder Woman, long before Diana was even born. After a long absence from Themyscira, she returns to a fractured home and, following the death of Hippolyta, ascends to the throne to become the new queen of the Amazons.

This redefinition gave her a profound sense of agency and authority that has made her a modern icon. She represents a regal and powerful Black hero who adds immense depth and diversity to the world of the Amazons, expanding their lore far beyond a single champion. Plus, her journey from a rival to a ruler has made her a symbol of strength and leadership, and her inclusion in the DCU would provide a vital perspective on Amazonian culture, politics, and power.

